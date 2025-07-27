Is India eliminated from PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025? AXTMG current status explored

India’s Team AxTMG failed to make it to the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) Grand Finals from the Group Stage, having finished 15th in the overall standings. However, the team has not been eliminated from the event yet. If the Indian squad improves its performance in the Survival Stage, it still has a chance to qualify for the Grand Finals.The Group Stage of PMWC 2025 wrapped up on July 27, 2025. The top eight teams from the overall standings advanced to the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams moved to the Survival Stage, where they will compete for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. These 24 teams played 12 games each in the Group Stage.The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile event is scheduled on July 29 and 30, 2025. The ninth to 24th-ranked teams of the Group Stage will play a total of 12 matches. The best eight teams will enter the Grand Finals, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from this PUBG Mobile tournament.Overall standings of PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndonesia’s Alter Ego emerged as the top performer of the PMWC Group Stage. The club presented magnificent performances throughout their 12 matches and scored 121 points. Pakistan’s 4Thrives was second on the table with 111 points and two Chicken Dinners.DRX from South Korea finished third with 89 points, while Weibo from China acquired fourth rank with 89 points. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia earned fifth spot with 86 points. Team Secret and ThunderTalk were sixth and seventh, respectively. IDA came eighth with 83 points. These top eight teams secured their spots in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile event.Team AxTMG had an average run in the Group Stage. The Indian lineup managed 66 points and one Chicken Dinner in their 12 matches. The squad won the last match of the stage. While their players displayed their potential in a few games, the team failed to deliver consistent performances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAxTMG made it to the PMWC after winning the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The underdog lineup surprised everyone with its gameplay in the regional event. This is the first time the Indian club is playing in an international PUBG Mobile event, contesting against top-tier teams from around the world. As such, they will be looking to bounce back in the Survival Stage of the ongoing event and earn a spot in the Grand Finals.