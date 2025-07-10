PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 complete format explained

A total of 24 top-tier teams from across the globe are gearing up for the upcoming second edition of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. This high-octane contest, which is part of the ongoing Esports World Cup (EAC) 2025, will commence on July 25, 2025, and conclude on August 3, 2025. The clubs will compete for glory and a prize pool of $3 million.

Popular squads like Alpha7 Esports, Weibo, DRX, Alpha Gaming, and Regnum Carya have made it to the event. Team Aryan will represent India in the tournament. Alpha7 Esports from Brazil were the winners of the inaugural edition.

PMWC 2025 format and teams

Team Aryan (India) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) EArena (Thailand) Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Team Secret (Vietnam) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Horaa Esports (Nepal) 4Thrives Esports (Pakistan) Intense Game (Brazil) Influence Rage (Brazil) Alpha7 Esports (Alpha 7 Esports) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) ThunderTalk (China) Weibo Gaming (China) DRX (South Korea) KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan) NongShim RedForce (South Korea) Team Falcons (Europe) Fire Flux (Turkey) IDA Esports (Turkey) Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey) Team Vision (Saudi Arabia) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Team Gamax (Egypt)

The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will be hosted in three different phases: Group Stage, Survival, and Grand Finals. Here is the detailed format for the event:

Group Stage - July 25 to 27

The three-day initial stage will take place from July 25 to July 27, 2025. A total of 24 teams will compete in this stage. They will be divided into three groups, playing in a round robin format. Each of them will play 12 matches.

The best eight teams from the overall rankings will progress to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 clubs will enter the Survival Stage. No team will face elimination from the competition during the group stage.

Survival Stage - July 29 and 30

The second phase, named Survival Stage, will run for two days on July 29 and July 30, 2025, and will see the bottom 16 teams from the Group Stage take on each other in 12 matches. From here, the top eight performers will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will be knocked out of PMWC 2025.

Grand Finals - August 1 to 3

The third and final stage, called the Grand Finals, will be held from August 1 to August 3, 2025. The eight best teams from the Group and Survival stages will play each other in this phase. A maximum of 18 matches will be hosted in the finale.

The PMWC Grand Finals will follow the Smash Rule. After the conclusion of the first 12 matches, the finalists will be given a target match point for Day 3. This will be the top team’s points after Day 2, plus 10 points.

Once a squad hits the match point mark, the first team to secure a Chicken Dinner first will lift the PMWC trophy. If any team is unable to win a Chicken Dinner after hitting the match point mark, the champions will be declared based on the overall points table.

