PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 to feature Smash Rule

The upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 will feature Smash Rule. Krafton and Level Invite introduced this rule earlier this year and enforced its application in numerous regional PMSL and PMCL events. The tournament is slated to be played from July 25 to August 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 24 squads from around the world will contest in this grand event.

This international PUBG Mobile tournament will feature a whopping prize pool of $3,000,000. It will be conducted in three phases: Group Stage, Survival, and Grand Finals. A 10-point scoring system will be used in this contest.

The Group Stage will be held from July 25-27. 24 teams, divided into three groups, will play in a Round Robin format. Each group will participate in 12 games. The top eight teams will move directly to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 will compete in the Survival Stage on July 29 and 30 for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals.

PMWC 2025 Finals features Smash Rule

The Grand Finals of the World Cup will be played from August 1-3 in Smash Rule. The 16 finalists will first play their first 12 matches under regular tournament rules. These squads will be given the Target Match Point for Day 3. After crossing the target point, the first team to win a Chicken Dinner in its remaining games will be crowned champions of the PMWC 2025.

The Target Match Point for Day 3 will be the total points accumulated by the top team after 12 matches, plus 10 points. If any team fails to clinch a Chicken Dinner after crossing the target point, the winner will be declared based on the overall points table. A maximum of 18 matches will be organised in the final.

Qualified teams so far

So far, 15 teams have secured their spots in the PMWC 2025. Four squads from the PMSL Europe and three from the PMSL MEA will qualify for the event. A single team from China will be confirmed following the conclusion of the Hong Kong Invitational. The organiser has yet to reveal the specially invited team.

Here are the qualified teams so far:

R8 Esports EArena Alter Ego Ares Team Secret Alpha Gaming Horaa Esports 4Thrives Esports Intense Game Influence Rage Alpha7 Esports Yangon Galacticos ThunderTalk DRX KINOTROPE Gaming NongShim RedForce

The PMWC is part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which features many games. Powered by a massive $70 million investment, a total of 25 tournaments will be held in this prestigious event.

