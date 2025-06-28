PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 was held on June 28. China’s Weibo Gaming remained in the first place with 122 points after 12 matches. The Suk-led squad continued their consistency on Day 2 and also won the ninth match. Bigetron from Indonesia grabbed second rank with 103 points after winning the last game of Day 2.

Team Spirit captured the third position with 95 points, including 57 eliminations. Influence Rage from Brazil moved up to fourth place with 90 points. The team clinched an impressive 25-point Chicken Dinner in the 10th match of the event.

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile tournament will take place on June 29. The Target Match Point for Day 3 is 152 points. Weibo Gaming and Bigetron were the only two teams that crossed the 100 point mark after 12 matches.

Overall standings after Day 2 of PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025

Weibo Gaming - 122 points Bigetron - 103 points Team Spirit - 95 points INFLUENCE RAGE - 90 points Vampire Esports - 79 points LGD Gaming - 77 points Alpha Gaming - 71 points REJECT - 66 points KINOTROPE - 63 points Dplus - 63 points Alpha7 Esports - 58 points DRX - 52 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 51 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 45 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 38 points Tianba - 20 points

Vampire Esports faced challenges in the first five games on Day 2 but managed to bounce back in the last encounter. The Thai club ranked fifth with 79 points, including 54 eliminations. LGD from China had an average run on Day 2 as they came sixth with 77 points.

Alpha Gaming from Mongolia secured the seventh position with 71 points. The DOK-led squad has had a mediocre run so far in this PUBG Mobile event. Reject claimed eighth rank with 66 points, including 46 kills.

KINOTROPE stood ninth with 63 points after their disappointing run on Day 2. Dplus KIA, the PMGC 2024 champions, ranked 10th with 63 points. Alpha 7 slipped to 11th place with 58 points after their disappointing run on Saturday.

DRX and ThunderTalk were 12th and 13th with 52 and 51 points, respectively. VOIN from Indonesia ranked 14th with 45 points. Alliance won their first Chicken Dinner of the event on Day 2 and moved from 16th to 15th place with 38 points. Tianba was in the last spot with 20 points.

