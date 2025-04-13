  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Regnum Carya Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025

Regnum Carya Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025

By Gametube
Modified Apr 13, 2025 22:26 GMT
Regnum Carya clinched PMGO 2025 Main Event (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Regnum Carya clinched PMGO 2025 Main Event (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PMGO 2025 concluded on April 13, 2025, with the Turkish club Regnum Carya becoming the undisputed champion. The team showed amazing consistency in the Main Event stage and secured the international PUBG Mobile trophy. Under the captaincy of Sylas, the squad scored 106 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 62 eliminations in 12 matches, eventually grabbing the first prize of $100,000.

Ad

Nigma Galaxy was the runner-up of this year's PMGO, with 86 points and one Chicken Dinner. The experienced team improved its performance in the last few games and ended this prestigious tournament on a high note, bagging the second prize of $50,000.

The Main Event of the latest PMGO took place on April 12 and 13, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where 16 teams fought against each other in the smash rule. A total prize pool of $409,000 was distributed after this stage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Overall standings of PMGO 2025 Main Event

Ad
  1. Regnum Carya Esports - 106 points
  2. Nigma Galaxy - 86 points
  3. THE721 AGGRESSOR - 85 points
  4. GOAT Quality - 85 points
  5. REJECT - 77 points
  6. LGD Gaming - 72 points
  7. NEPX ESPORTS - 71 points
  8. NS RedForce - 69 points
  9. D'Xavier - 69 points
  10. AKE Cyber - 65 points
  11. UPGRADE - 63 points
  12. Black Esports - 62 points
  13. 4Merical Vibes - 58 points
  14. R8 Esports - 57 points
  15. INFLUENCE RAGE - 45 points
  16. Hellion Gaming - 17 points

THE721 AGGRESSOR grabbed third place with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. The underdog squad jumped to the third rank after winning the last encounter of the tournament. Meanwhile, GOAT Quality ensured fourth place with 85 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Ad
Ad

REJECT (from Japan), the defending champions, ranked fifth with 77 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, China’s LGD had a mediocre run, finishing sixth with 72 points (including 51 eliminations). NEPX from Nepal came seventh with 71 points and one Chicken Dinner.

NS RedForce and D’Xavier scored 69 points each. AKE Cyber and UPGRADE collected 65 and 63 points, respectively. Interestingly enough, the Mongolian powerhouse 4Merical Vibes faltered heavily in the tournament, placing 13th in the overall standings with 58 points.

Ad

R8 Esports ranked 14th, with 57 points, despite winning the opening match of the PMGO Main Event. Meanwhile, INFLUENCE RAGE, who performed well in the PMGC 2024, faced tough challenges this year in PMGO 2025, landing in 15th place. Lastly, Hellion Gaming ended up in the bottom spot with 17 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications