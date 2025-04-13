Regnum Carya Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025

The PMGO 2025 concluded on April 13, 2025, with the Turkish club Regnum Carya becoming the undisputed champion. The team showed amazing consistency in the Main Event stage and secured the international PUBG Mobile trophy. Under the captaincy of Sylas, the squad scored 106 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 62 eliminations in 12 matches, eventually grabbing the first prize of $100,000.

Nigma Galaxy was the runner-up of this year's PMGO, with 86 points and one Chicken Dinner. The experienced team improved its performance in the last few games and ended this prestigious tournament on a high note, bagging the second prize of $50,000.

The Main Event of the latest PMGO took place on April 12 and 13, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where 16 teams fought against each other in the smash rule. A total prize pool of $409,000 was distributed after this stage.

Overall standings of PMGO 2025 Main Event

Regnum Carya Esports - 106 points Nigma Galaxy - 86 points THE721 AGGRESSOR - 85 points GOAT Quality - 85 points REJECT - 77 points LGD Gaming - 72 points NEPX ESPORTS - 71 points NS RedForce - 69 points D'Xavier - 69 points AKE Cyber - 65 points UPGRADE - 63 points Black Esports - 62 points 4Merical Vibes - 58 points R8 Esports - 57 points INFLUENCE RAGE - 45 points Hellion Gaming - 17 points

THE721 AGGRESSOR grabbed third place with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. The underdog squad jumped to the third rank after winning the last encounter of the tournament. Meanwhile, GOAT Quality ensured fourth place with 85 points and one Chicken Dinner.

REJECT (from Japan), the defending champions, ranked fifth with 77 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, China’s LGD had a mediocre run, finishing sixth with 72 points (including 51 eliminations). NEPX from Nepal came seventh with 71 points and one Chicken Dinner.

NS RedForce and D’Xavier scored 69 points each. AKE Cyber and UPGRADE collected 65 and 63 points, respectively. Interestingly enough, the Mongolian powerhouse 4Merical Vibes faltered heavily in the tournament, placing 13th in the overall standings with 58 points.

R8 Esports ranked 14th, with 57 points, despite winning the opening match of the PMGO Main Event. Meanwhile, INFLUENCE RAGE, who performed well in the PMGC 2024, faced tough challenges this year in PMGO 2025, landing in 15th place. Lastly, Hellion Gaming ended up in the bottom spot with 17 points.

