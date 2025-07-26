  • home icon
  PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:05 GMT
Day 2 of the PMWC 2025 Group Stage will feature teams from Groups Yellow and Green (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Day 2 of the PMWC 2025 Group Stage will feature teams from Groups Yellow and Green (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage takes place on July 26. Teams from Groups Yellow and Green are scheduled to compete in six matches. A total of 24 squads, divided into three groups, are participating in this stage. The top eight will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will battle it out in the Survival Stage.

Groups Red and Yellow faced off on Day 1. 4Thrives Esports from Pakistan secured the top spot by the end of the day. Alpha7 Esports, the reigning PMWC 2024 champions, also performed well and claimed second place. Notably, popular teams such as Fire Flux, EArena, and NS RedForce struggled.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Group Stage

Here are all the participating teams in the PMWC 2025 Group Stage:

Group Red

  1. Team Falcons (Europe)
  2. Horaa Esports (Nepal)
  3. EArena (Thailand)
  4. POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  5. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
  6. Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)
  7. Weibo Gaming (China)
  8. Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

  1. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  2. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  3. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  4. Team GAMAX (Egypt)
  5. INTENSE GAME (Brazil)
  6. KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

Group Yellow

  1. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)
  2. Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)
  3. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  4. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  5. Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)
  6. INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
  7. DRX (South Korea)
  8. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)
Schedule and how to watch

Day 2 of the PMWC 2025 Group Stage kicks off at 4 pm IST on July 26. The matches will be broadcast live in multiple languages on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels. Hindi-language coverage is accessible through the Sony LIV app.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 2:

  • Pre-Show - 4 pm IST
  • Match 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

PMWC 2025 Day 1 overview

On Day 1, 4Thrives finished atop the overall standings with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Trailing closely in second place, Alpha7 Esports earned 55 points and secured two Chicken Dinners. DRX also had an impressive start, placing third with 54 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Secret finished fourth with 50 points, despite not winning any matches. Fifth-placed Regnum Carya and sixth-placed Yangon Galacticos are tied with 42 points each. Weibo and Horaa secured the seventh and eighth spots with 40 and 38 points, respectively.

India’s Team AxTMG placed 11th with 22 points, while Team Falcons followed in 12th with the same number of points. EArena and NongShim finished 15th and 16th, with 18 and 16 points respectively.

Gametube

Gametube

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
