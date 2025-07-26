PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage takes place on July 26. Teams from Groups Yellow and Green are scheduled to compete in six matches. A total of 24 squads, divided into three groups, are participating in this stage. The top eight will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will battle it out in the Survival Stage.Groups Red and Yellow faced off on Day 1. 4Thrives Esports from Pakistan secured the top spot by the end of the day. Alpha7 Esports, the reigning PMWC 2024 champions, also performed well and claimed second place. Notably, popular teams such as Fire Flux, EArena, and NS RedForce struggled.Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are all the participating teams in the PMWC 2025 Group Stage:Group RedTeam Falcons (Europe)Horaa Esports (Nepal)EArena (Thailand)POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)Group GreenIDA Esports (Turkey)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)Team GAMAX (Egypt)INTENSE GAME (Brazil)KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)Group Yellow Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)Team Secret (Vietnam)Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)DRX (South Korea)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)Schedule and how to watchDay 2 of the PMWC 2025 Group Stage kicks off at 4 pm IST on July 26. The matches will be broadcast live in multiple languages on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels. Hindi-language coverage is accessible through the Sony LIV app.Here is the schedule for Day 2:Pre-Show - 4 pm ISTMatch 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTPMWC 2025 Day 1 overviewOn Day 1, 4Thrives finished atop the overall standings with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Trailing closely in second place, Alpha7 Esports earned 55 points and secured two Chicken Dinners. DRX also had an impressive start, placing third with 54 points and two Chicken Dinners.Team Secret finished fourth with 50 points, despite not winning any matches. Fifth-placed Regnum Carya and sixth-placed Yangon Galacticos are tied with 42 points each. Weibo and Horaa secured the seventh and eighth spots with 40 and 38 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia’s Team AxTMG placed 11th with 22 points, while Team Falcons followed in 12th with the same number of points. EArena and NongShim finished 15th and 16th, with 18 and 16 points respectively.