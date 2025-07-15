PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh: Broadcast schedule and map order announced

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 will commence on July 25 with 24 top tier-teams from across the globe and a prize pool of $3 million. The event scheduled is divided into three phases: Group Stage, Survival, and Grand Finals. Each day of the tournament will feature six matches across three maps: Sanhok, Erangel, and Miramar.

Ad

The PMWC 2025 will run across 10 days from July 25 to August 3. For the Group Stage, the teams have been divided randomly into three groups: Red, Yellow, and Green. The first to eighth ranked teams from Group Stage will move to the Grand Finals. While the ninth to 24th teams will fight in the Survival Stage for the remaining eight spots in the finale.

PMWC 2025 schedule and livestream

Ad

Trending

PMWC 2025 will be livestreamed on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in many languages. Each day will begin at 13:30 (GMT + 3) or 4:00 pm IST.

Each day, the first match will be played in the Sanhok map. The second, third, and fourth games will be contested in the Erangel map. The fifth and sixth encounters will be held in the Miramar map.

In the group stage, Groups Red and Yellow will fight on Day 1. Groups Green and Yellow will compete on Day 2, while Groups Red and Green will play on Day 3.

Ad

Here is the schedule for each day of Group and Survival Stages (GMT+3):

Pre Show - 13:30

Match 1 - Sanhok - 14:00

Match 2 - Erangel - 14:35

Match 3 - Erangel - 15:20

Match 4 - Erangel - 16:05

Match 5 - Miramar - 16:50

Match 6 - Miramar - 17:35

Participating clubs and groups in PMWC 2025 Group Stage

Ad

Group Red

Team Falcons (Europe) Horaa Esports (Nepal) EArena (Thailand) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Nongshim RedForce (South Korea) Weibo Gaming (China) Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

IDA Esports (Turkey) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Team GAMAX (Egypt) INTENSE GAME (Brazil) KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan) ThunderTalk Gaming (China) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

Group Yellow

Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey) 4thrives Esports (Pakistan) Team Secret (Vietnam) Team Vision (Saudi Arabia) INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil) DRX (South Korea) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

The previous edition of the PMWC was held in 2024 in Riyadh. Alpha7 Esports emerged victorious in this event. The club has qualified for the 2025 edition. R8 Esports has been invited to the tournament as the host country team. India's Team Aryan has received a special invite to the World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.