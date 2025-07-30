PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

The second and final day of the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage will take place on July 30. A total of 16 teams will battle it out in their remaining six matches. Those ranked first through eighth will advance to the Grand Finals, while those placed ninth to 16th will be eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event. Eight teams have already qualified for the Grand Finals through the Group Stage.Teams like Fire Flux, POWR, Regnum Carya, Falcons, and NS RedForce had great starts to the Survival Stage. In contrast, India’s Team AxTMG struggled at the outset, while Egypt’s GAMAX delivered disappointing performances in their first six matches.PMWC 2025 Survival Stage participants View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are all the teams participating in the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage:Regnum CaryaNS RedForceYangon GalacticosAlpha7 EsportsHoraa EsportsPOWR eSportsTeam AxTMGTeam VisioneArenaINFLUENCE RAGER8 EsportsINTENSE GAMEFire Flux EsportsTeam FalconsKINOTROPTeam GAMAXHow to watch and scheduleYou can watch the final six matches of the Survival Stage live across PUBG Mobile Esports' official channels on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitch. The event will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.Here is the schedule for Day 2:Pre-Show - 4:00 pm ISTMatch 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTTurkey’s Fire Flux made an amazing start to the PMWC Survival Stage, claiming first place with 64 points. POWR followed closely in second with 56 points, while Regnum Carya secured the third position with 50 points. Falcons and NS RedForce both earned 48 points.Nepal’s Horaa also had a good run, securing sixth place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. R8 and EArena ranked seventh and eighth, scoring 37 and 35 points respectively. Alpha7 Esports finished 11th with 27 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam AxTMG faced stiff competition, managing only two points and placing 14th in the standings. Intense Game and GAMAX followed with 12 and nine points, respectively.These teams will look to perform well in their final six matches, with the hopes of securing a spot in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals, scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 3.