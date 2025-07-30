  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:47 GMT
Top eight teams from Survival Stage will qualify for PMWC 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The top eight teams from Survival Stage will qualify for PMWC 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The second and final day of the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage will take place on July 30. A total of 16 teams will battle it out in their remaining six matches. Those ranked first through eighth will advance to the Grand Finals, while those placed ninth to 16th will be eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event. Eight teams have already qualified for the Grand Finals through the Group Stage.

Ad

Teams like Fire Flux, POWR, Regnum Carya, Falcons, and NS RedForce had great starts to the Survival Stage. In contrast, India’s Team AxTMG struggled at the outset, while Egypt’s GAMAX delivered disappointing performances in their first six matches.

PMWC 2025 Survival Stage participants

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the teams participating in the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage:

  1. Regnum Carya
  2. NS RedForce
  3. Yangon Galacticos
  4. Alpha7 Esports
  5. Horaa Esports
  6. POWR eSports
  7. Team AxTMG
  8. Team Vision
  9. eArena
  10. INFLUENCE RAGE
  11. R8 Esports
  12. INTENSE GAME
  13. Fire Flux Esports
  14. Team Falcons
  15. KINOTROP
  16. Team GAMAX

How to watch and schedule

You can watch the final six matches of the Survival Stage live across PUBG Mobile Esports' official channels on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitch. The event will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

  • Pre-Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Match 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

Turkey’s Fire Flux made an amazing start to the PMWC Survival Stage, claiming first place with 64 points. POWR followed closely in second with 56 points, while Regnum Carya secured the third position with 50 points. Falcons and NS RedForce both earned 48 points.

Ad

Nepal’s Horaa also had a good run, securing sixth place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. R8 and EArena ranked seventh and eighth, scoring 37 and 35 points respectively. Alpha7 Esports finished 11th with 27 points.

Ad

Team AxTMG faced stiff competition, managing only two points and placing 14th in the standings. Intense Game and GAMAX followed with 12 and nine points, respectively.

These teams will look to perform well in their final six matches, with the hopes of securing a spot in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals, scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 3.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications