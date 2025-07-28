PMWC 2025 Survival Stage: Dates, format, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Jul 28, 2025 06:10 GMT
PMWC 2025 Survival Stage begins on July 29 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 is set to be played on July 29 and 30, 2025. A total of 16 teams will clash against one another in 12 matches across two days. The teams ranked from 1st to 8th on the leaderboard will claim their spots in the Grand Finals, while the 9th to 16th placed teams will face elimination from the World Cup.

The Group Stage of the PMWC 2025 was held from July 25 to 27, where 24 teams battled in 12 matches each. The top eight performing squads grabbed their spots in the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 clubs have a chance to qualify for the Grand Finals through the Survival Stage. The finale will be organized from August 1 to 3, 2025.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025 Survival Stage

  1. Regnum Carya
  2. NS RedForce
  3. Yangon Galacticos
  4. Alpha7 Esports
  5. Horaa Esports
  6. POWR eSports
  7. Team AxTMG
  8. Team Vision
  9. eArena
  10. INFLUENCE RAGE
  11. R8 Esports
  12. INTENSE GAME
  13. Fire Flux Esport
  14. Team Falcons
  15. KINOTROP
  16. Team GAMAX

How to watch and schedule

The Survival Stage will be live-streamed on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 4:30 pm IST onwards. Fans can also enjoy it in Hindi on the Sony LIV app.

Here is the schedule for each day:

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Teams Present - 4:15 pm IST
  • Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST
In the group stage, Regnum Carya from Turkey missed their spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin. The PMGO 2025 champions finished ninth in the overall standings. The Sylas-led squad will aim to make it to the finale from the Survival Stage.

NS RedForce and Yangon had an average run in the previous stage. Defending champions Alpha7 Esports started well but stumbled in their last six matches. Horaa and POWR Gaming were inconsistent in the Group Stage.

India's Team AxTMG ranked 15th in the previous stage after winning a Chicken Dinner in their last game. Overall, the team had an average run. Their main objective will be to deliver good performances in the Survival Stage and secure their spot in the PMWC finale.

Popular clubs Influence Rage, R8, FireFlux, and Falcons faltered in the Group Stage. KINOTROP and Gamax had a disappointing run in the phase as well. These clubs will hope to improve their results in the Survival Stage of PMWC.

