Team AryanxTMG makes India proud after breathtaking WWCD in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025

Team AryanxTMG set the stage of PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 alight as they grabbed a WWCD in a blisteringly intense Miramar match. In the match, Team AryanxTMG battled hard against Intense Game and eventually won a fight against the star-studded lineup of Weibo Gaming to clinch the WWCD.The Indian side received a Special Invite to the Group Stage of the PMWC 2025, marking the first Indian representation in a global PUBG Mobile event since PMWI 2025. Hence, their win in the final match of the Group Stage has sparked great excitement amongst Indian PUBG Mobile and BGMI enthusiasts.Team AryanxTMG heads to the Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 after a stunning WWCD in the final Group Stage matchThe final match was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and witnessed the player Aryan complete a 1v3 against Weibo Gaming. At first, he knocked out Order with a grenade, followed by two DBS clutches against HE and 33z of WG.Aryan eliminating Weibo Gaming in PMWC 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)Team AryanxTMG finished the Group Stage in 15th position on the points table. They grabbed 42 points from the six matches on the third day of the Group Stage. They collected a total of 62 points from 12 matches.Unfortunately, the Indian side fell short by 20 points of directly qualifying for the Grand Finals. However, the Chicken Dinner in the final match, along with Aryan's successful 1v3 against Weibo Gaming, will help boost their confidence heading into the Survival Stage matches.Which teams will Team AryanxTMG face in the Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025?In the Survival Stage, they will face 15 other teams that failed to earn direct qualification for the Grand Finals. They will fight it out in 12 matches (six each day) on July 29 and July 30, 2025, in a bid to place themselves amongst the top eight teams to qualify for the Grand Finals and join the already qualified teams. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the sides Team AryanxTMG will face in the Survival Stage of PMWC 2025:Alpha 7 EsportsRegnum Carya EsportsYangon GalacticosHoraa EsportsInfluence RageTeam VisionTeam FalconsFire Flux EsportsPOWR EsportsE ArenaNongshim RedforceR8 EsportsIntense GameKinotrope GamingGamax EsportsConsidering the team's impressive performance in their final match of the Group Stage, the Indian gaming community is hoping for Team AryanxTMG's successful qualification in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025.