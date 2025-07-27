  • home icon
Team AryanxTMG makes India proud after breathtaking WWCD in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 27, 2025 16:46 GMT
Team AxTMG grabs their first WWCD in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Team AxTMG grabs their first WWCD in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Team AryanxTMG set the stage of PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 alight as they grabbed a WWCD in a blisteringly intense Miramar match. In the match, Team AryanxTMG battled hard against Intense Game and eventually won a fight against the star-studded lineup of Weibo Gaming to clinch the WWCD.

The Indian side received a Special Invite to the Group Stage of the PMWC 2025, marking the first Indian representation in a global PUBG Mobile event since PMWI 2025. Hence, their win in the final match of the Group Stage has sparked great excitement amongst Indian PUBG Mobile and BGMI enthusiasts.

Team AryanxTMG heads to the Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 after a stunning WWCD in the final Group Stage match

The final match was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and witnessed the player Aryan complete a 1v3 against Weibo Gaming. At first, he knocked out Order with a grenade, followed by two DBS clutches against HE and 33z of WG.

Aryan eliminating Weibo Gaming in PMWC 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Aryan eliminating Weibo Gaming in PMWC 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Team AryanxTMG finished the Group Stage in 15th position on the points table. They grabbed 42 points from the six matches on the third day of the Group Stage. They collected a total of 62 points from 12 matches.

Unfortunately, the Indian side fell short by 20 points of directly qualifying for the Grand Finals. However, the Chicken Dinner in the final match, along with Aryan's successful 1v3 against Weibo Gaming, will help boost their confidence heading into the Survival Stage matches.

Which teams will Team AryanxTMG face in the Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025?

In the Survival Stage, they will face 15 other teams that failed to earn direct qualification for the Grand Finals. They will fight it out in 12 matches (six each day) on July 29 and July 30, 2025, in a bid to place themselves amongst the top eight teams to qualify for the Grand Finals and join the already qualified teams.

Here's a look at the sides Team AryanxTMG will face in the Survival Stage of PMWC 2025:

  1. Alpha 7 Esports
  2. Regnum Carya Esports
  3. Yangon Galacticos
  4. Horaa Esports
  5. Influence Rage
  6. Team Vision
  7. Team Falcons
  8. Fire Flux Esports
  9. POWR Esports
  10. E Arena
  11. Nongshim Redforce
  12. R8 Esports
  13. Intense Game
  14. Kinotrope Gaming
  15. Gamax Esports

Considering the team's impressive performance in their final match of the Group Stage, the Indian gaming community is hoping for Team AryanxTMG's successful qualification in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025.

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
