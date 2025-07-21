PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals: Dates and broadcast schedule announced

Krafton and Level Infinite have announced the dates and broadcast schedule of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals. The elite tournament will be hosted in Riyadh as a part of the ongoing Esports World Cup (EWC) Season 2. The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 features a massive prize pool of $3,000,000, with 24 teams from across the world fighting for it.The announcement has created a huge buzz amongst PUBG Mobile esports enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting to learn about the match that will crown the PMWC 2025 champions.What are the dates and match timings of the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Grand Finals?The second edition of the PUBG Mobile World Cup begins on July 25, 2025, with the group stages (divided into three groups - Red, Green, and Yellow). The top eight teams after the Group Stage will directly reach the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the rest will fight it out in the Survival Stages (July 29 and July 30). The top eight from the Survival Stage will head on to the Grand Finals (August 1, August 2, and August 3). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the detailed dates, maps, and broadcast schedule of all matches in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals (timings in GMT +3):Day 1 - (August 1, 2025)Pre-show at 13:30Opening at 13:45Match 1 - Sanhok at 14:00Match 2 - Erangel at 14:35Match 3 - Erangel at 15:20Match 4 - Erangel at 16:05Match 5 - Miramar at 16:50Match 6 - Miramar at 17:35Day 2 - (August 2, 2025)Pre-show at 13:45Match 7 - Sanhok at 14:00Match 8 - Erangel at 14:35Match 9 - Erangel at 15:20Match 10 - Erangel at 16:05Match 11 - Miramar at 16:50Match 12 - Miramar at 17:35Showmatch - Rondo at 18:20Also Read: India’s Team Aryan announces its lineup for PMWC 2025 Riyadh.Day 3 - (August 3, 2025)Pre-show at 13:30Opening at 13:45Match 13 - Sanhok at 14:20Match 14 - Erangel at 15:00Match 15 - Erangel at 15:45Match 16 - Erangel at 16:30Match 17 - Miramar at 17:15Match 18 - Miramar at 18:00As seen, a total of 18 matches will be played: nine on Erangel, six on Miramar, and three on Sanhok. A fun showmatch will also be played on Rondo.However, if a team reaches Smash points and wins a match later on, they will be declared winners by the Smash Rule. In that case, all matches will not be played, and the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will conclude with the team winning.