India’s Team Aryan announces its lineup for PMWC 2025 Riyadh

Team Aryan announced its squad for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025, starting on July 25. The squad recently clinched the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 and secured a spot in the World Cup. The team has not made any new additions to the lineup. The five-man roster will represent India at the upcoming International PUBG Mobile event.

The PMWC 2025 is planned to be held from July 25 to August 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In total, 24 squads from around the world will meet at the Qiddiya Esports Arena, Riyadh. These teams will battle against each other for a whopping prize pool of $3 million (₹25.72 crore).

After three years, an Indian BGMI team has been invited to a global PUBG Mobile event. Previously, Team 7SEA from India had graced the PMWI in 2022. Team Aryan, an underdog, performed brilliantly and leapfrogged many experienced squads to win the BMPS 2025. The team will aim to win the World Cup.

Team Aryan’s roster for PMWC 2025

Here is the five-man squad:

Aryan Vishnu Hitler Syrax Devotee

On July 12, the team unveiled its lineup for the World Cup via Instagram. The team wrote:

“From Champions to Flag Bearers. After conquering BMPS through countless hurdles, Team Aryan is all set to represent India on the globa stage at PMWC, a part of the grand Esports World Cup. This is more than just a game — it's India to the world. Let's make history”.

Team Aryan performed consistently throughout the BMPS 2025. The squad amazed everyone and grabbed a huge cash prize of ₹1.25 crore. It was the biggest BGMI tournament ever and boasted a massive prize pool of ₹4 crore.

Devotee and Hitler from Team Aryan performed outstandingly in the BMPS 2025. They finished second and third, respectively, in the MVP leaderboard. Both rising stars played a crucial role in the squad and helped their team lift the prestigious trophy. They will aim to showcase their skills in the upcoming World Cup.

PMWC 2025 teams

TMG X Aryan (India) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) EArena (Thailand) Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Team Secret (Vietnam) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Horaa Esports (Nepal) 4Thrives Esports (Pakistan) Intense Game (Brazil) Influence Rage (Brazil) Alpha7 Esports (Alpha 7 Esports) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) ThunderTalk (China) Weibo Gaming (China) DRX (South Korea) KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan) NongShim RedForce (South Korea) Team Falcons (Europe) Fire Flux (Turkey) IDA Esports (Turkey) Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey) Team Vision (Saudi Arabia) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Team Gamax (Egypt)

All 24 participants have been confirmed for the PMWC 2025 Riyadh. Several experienced squads like Alpha7, Alpha Gaming, Weibo, Regnum Carya, and Falcons have secured their spots in the tournament. It will be conducted in three phases: Group Stage, Survival, and Grand Finals.

