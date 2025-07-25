Team AxTMG thanks GodLike Esports for customizing their PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 jersey

Indian esports team, Team AxTMG, participating in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025, recently took to Instagram to upload a thankful story. In the story, the team appreciated esports organization GodLike Esports for letting them use and customize their jerseys for the global event. PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 begins today (July 25, 2025) with its group stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

The story created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming and esports community, as the support shown by GodLike Esports was appreciated by many.

Team AxTMG to wear GodLike Esports' customized jersey at PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025

Team AxTMG (formerly known as Team Aryan x Team Modern Gaming) emerged as the winners of the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. Their consistency helped them earn a special invite for the Group Stages of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025.

Ad

Trending

According to AxTMG's recent Instagram story, the gap between the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals and the start of the EWC 2025 was so short that they failed to design their jersey. It was the popular organization GodLike Esports that helped them use and customize their jersey. While GodLike wears the Black jersey with a golden pattern, AxTMG will wear the same jersey, but with a silver colored pattern and the "Ax" text on the side.

Ad

Also Read: PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh: Broadcast schedule and map order announced

Team AxTMG's recent Instagram story (Image via Instagram/team_axtmg)

Team AxTMG's exact words in the Instagram story were:

Ad

"Big shoutout to the entire GodLike Esports team for letting us use and customize their jersey design for the PUBG Mobile World Cup. With limited time to create our own, their quick support helped us represent India proudly on the global stage. Truly thankful for moments like these that show what real support in the scene looks like."

Ad

Aryan, Henry, Devotee, Syrax, and Vishu will represent the Indian region for the first time since 2022, when Team SouL represented the region in PUBG Mobile World Invitational.

With all the support, it remains to be seen how Team AxTMG performs in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. If they manage to win the tournament, it will be the first time an Indian has emerged victorious in a PUBG Mobile global event.

Check out our other stories on PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More