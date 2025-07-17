Who is Team Aryan's Henry? Exploring the career of the player previously known as "Hi*ler" ahead of PMWC 2025

Subhash Bediya, also known in the esports scene as Team Aryan's Henry, has gained much traction and popularity playing PUBG Mobile's Indian version, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, the player became a topic of controversy in recent history when his former in-game name, "Hi*ler," came to light. Team Aryan is set to participate in the Esports World Cup 2025, which will also serve as the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 tournament.

The controversy is now front and center, as Team Aryan's Henry was forced to change his in-game name. Here's more on the topic.

Team Aryan's Henry discards "Hi*ler" name ahead of PMWC 2025

The PUBG Mobile World Cup is set to be a part of the Esports World Cup 2025, and the event will kick off on July 25. Team Aryan has previously won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2025, which helped it get invited to the prestigious international event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, as soon as the team gained international attention, some concerns began to set in. The squad's name, Team Aryan, became a topic of debate online. Furthermore, a player with an in-game handle named "Hi*ler" being an integral part of the team did not help its case at all.

According to a report by TalkEsports, Esports World Cup officials disallowed the player from entering the tournament with such a name, as it is a direct reference to perhaps one of the most scrutinized figures in human history.

In response, the player's former in-game name has now been changed to "Henry." He quickly rebranded himself as Team Aryan's Henry and issued an apology through his Instagram handle via a story and a post.

Team Aryan's Henry has been a very important member of the group and finished third on the MVP leaderboard at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025. He was instrumental in helping the team win the series and earn ₹1.25 crore.

The name change can be seen as necessary from the perspective of the Esports World Cup. If it had not been done, professionals such as casters, analysts, and others would have been forced to say the name "Hi*ler" repeatedly on international broadcasts, potentially hurting sentiments across the world.

The name change also represents a greater reflection of the responsibilities of players as they pursue a career where public sensitivity and scrutiny must never be disregarded.

