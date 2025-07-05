BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, and schedule 

The third and final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Grand Finals will be held on July 6. The winners will get a direct spot at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. A huge prize pool of ₹4 crore will be distributed in the Pro Series. Moving on to the teams, NONX and 4Merical have performed amazingly so far at BMPS Finals.

Meanwhile, experienced squads like 8Bit, Gods Reign, and Team Forever have struggled in the initial two days. Teams will hope to find their momentum on Day 3 and secure a respectable spot in the event. The 16 finalists have played 12 games and will compete in their remaining six matches on Sunday.

BMPS 2025 finalists

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

Schedule and how to watch

Like the previous two days, the final day will also feature two matches each on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. These encounters will be broadcast live on the Krafon India Esports’ YouTube channel from 12 pm onwards.

Here is the map order for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Overall leaderboard after Day 2 of BMPS Finals

NONX won two Chicken Dinners on Day 2 and jumped to first in the overall standings with 103 points. Meanwhile, 4Merical dropped to second with 99 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Aryan also delivered great performances on Saturday and grabbed third spot with 87 points, followed by LHS and Gods Omen.

K9 Esports finished sixth following a string of astonishing performances on Day 2. The Omega-led lineup has collected 75 points and a Chicken Dinner. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, dropped to 10th with 63 points.

Team 8Bit has had average performances so far in the BMPS Finals, finishing 11th with 63 points. Gods Reign also had a disappointing run on Day 2 and sat 12th with 62 points.

Coming in 13th with 47 points and 33 eliminations was Team Insane, followed by Inferno Esports in 14th. Team Forever ranked 15th with 45 points after a meagre display on Saturday. With a disappointing tally of 29 points, 2OP was left languishing in 16th.

