Rony leaves Team Soul ahead of BGMI Masters Series 2025

Rony has left Team Soul ahead of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025. He played around one-and-half years for the club. The organisation recently faltered in the BMPS 2025 and failed to qualify for the Grand Finals. Rony was not part in the Team Soul’s playing-four in the event. After winning the BGMS 2024, the Manya-led team stumbled in many major tournaments.

In a recent livestream on YouTube, at the 10:20 minute mark, Manya talked about Team Soul's elimination from BMPS 2025. He also mentioned Team Soul will feature only four players in the lineup, and that Rony is not be part of the team. He said:

"Rony has a lot of potential and that we do not want to waste his talent by keeping him as the fifth player in the team nor does he want that. Rony is looking for better opportunities and will prove himself."

Trending

BGMI pro Rony to discuss his future plans in coming days

Rony will reveal his future plans in coming few days (Image via Instagram/Rony)

In his Instagram broadcast, Manpreet "Rony" Singh said that he would like to address few things and future plans in the coming two or three days. He also thanked fans for their support.

Rony, Manya, and Nakul played together more than three years. They came into prominence while playing for Team Mayavi. These players then played for Global Esports and also won the BGMS Season 1 in 2022. They then joined Blind Esports in early 2023 and clinched many titles, including BMPS 2023.

These three star players joined Team Soul in early 2024 and also performed well in a few tournaments. They helped the club achieve the BGMS Season 3 title. The club failed to maintain a consistent performance and faced challenges in many events, including BMPS 2024, BGIS 2025, and BMPS 2025.

However, Team Soul has yet to officially announce Rony's departure. The organisation added Goblin and LEGIT to its BGMI squad in May this year. The team made a nice start to the BMPS 2025 and was in the second spot in Round 1 of the event.

The Manya-led squad earned a direct spot in the Semifinals after performing brilliantly in the initial round. The club couldn’t maintain its rhythm in both weeks of the Semifinals. It struggled in many matches and failed to secure its spot in the Grand Finals, which will be played from July 4 to 6, 2025, in Delhi.

Nodwin Gaming has yet to announce the format, schedule, and dates for the upcoming BGMS. Many teams will make changes in their lineups ahead of the event. Rony will announce his new team in the coming few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More