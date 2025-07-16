BGMI 3.9 update APK link 

Krafton has finally released the BGMI 3.9 update, introducing tons of fresh content, such as the much-awaited Transformers mode, Metro Royale, and World of Wonder (WOW) changes. You can view the complete patch notes on the update preview video on BGMI's official social media handles. This podcast features two popular creators, CarryMinati and Chote Miyan Arun.
Read on to learn how to get the BGMI 3.9 update APK file.
Download the BGMI 3.9 update on your device
Note that developer Krafton doesn't encourage players to download any APK update files via a third-party source, as they could compromise your device's security. Therefore, it's advised that you do so through official digital stores like the App Store or Google Play Store. Moreover, you can download the patch via the title's official website.
Here are the links from which you can download the 3.9 update safely.
For Android devices
https://apkdownload.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/bgmi_3.9.0_homepage_DwqLVenf.apk
For iOS devices
The APK file for iOS devices can only be downloaded via the App Store. Follow the steps below to download the file:
- Step 1: Visit the App Store.
- Step 2: Search for BGMI and find the original title.
- Step 3: Hit the Update button.
What's the file size of the BGMI 3.9 update?
For Android devices
The 3.9 update's file size is around 350 MB. However, if you're installing the game for the first time, you will require approximately 1.5 GB of space. The application takes around 1 GB, while the additional space is reserved for in-app installations.
For iOS devices
The APK file for iOS devices requires 3.8 GB of space. However, if you're installing the game for the first time, you must have at least 3.5 GB of storage space on your device.
