BGMI 3.9 update release date and time on Android and iOS

Following the success of the Steampunk Frontier version, Krafton is set to release the BGMI 3.9 update on July 16, 2025, on Android and iOS devices. This arrives a few days after its release on the global version – PUBG Mobile. BGMI players across India can experience playing with Optimus Prime and Megatron in the Transformers mode, as well as other new WOW mode maps and game enhancements.

This article explores the release date and time for the upcoming 3.9 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This way, you can download the new version and enjoy its content as soon as it is available on your device.

When will the BGMI 3.9 update release on Android and iOS devices?

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India partner, Classified YT, the BGMI 3.9 update will be released tomorrow (July 16, 2025) on Android and iOS devices. However, the timings will differ based on the user's location and device models.

While iOS device users will see the new 3.9 version appear at 9:30 am IST, those on Android will receive the update on their devices between 6:30 am and 11:30 am IST.

Players can download the update from their device's respective storefronts and through the APK available on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website.

What are the new features in the BGMI 3.9 update?

In the recent 3.9 update preview video (hosted by popular YouTuber CarryMinati), Krafton announced that the forthcoming update will bring Transformers to Erangel and Livik. Optimus Prime and Megatron will battle it out to reign supreme on the battlegrounds.

Gamers can head over to the Neon Outposts to fight enemies, gather loot, and grab the Cosmic Burger that replenishes HP. They can also visit the Astro Dens to fight enemies or bots using melee weapons to collect more loot.

Meanwhile, the Cosmic Hoverboard can be used to travel faster and upgraded to provide a temporary shield and to jump to higher places.

Additionally, low-end device users will benefit from the update, as they can now play with Super Smooth graphics. This feature will help them get a lag-free experience while treading on the virtual battlegrounds.

Several new mode maps and classic adjustments (including the introduction of Barrel Extenders for AR and SMG and the re-introduction of the ASM Abakan Rifle) will also be available in the upcoming BGMI 3.9 update.

