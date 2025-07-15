  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • BGMI 3.9 update release date and time on Android and iOS

BGMI 3.9 update release date and time on Android and iOS

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 15, 2025 06:46 GMT
Android and iOS device users can soon play the BGMI 3.9 update (Image via Krafton)
Android and iOS device users can soon experience the BGMI 3.9 update (Image via Krafton)

Following the success of the Steampunk Frontier version, Krafton is set to release the BGMI 3.9 update on July 16, 2025, on Android and iOS devices. This arrives a few days after its release on the global version – PUBG Mobile. BGMI players across India can experience playing with Optimus Prime and Megatron in the Transformers mode, as well as other new WOW mode maps and game enhancements.

Ad

This article explores the release date and time for the upcoming 3.9 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This way, you can download the new version and enjoy its content as soon as it is available on your device.

When will the BGMI 3.9 update release on Android and iOS devices?

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India partner, Classified YT, the BGMI 3.9 update will be released tomorrow (July 16, 2025) on Android and iOS devices. However, the timings will differ based on the user's location and device models.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

While iOS device users will see the new 3.9 version appear at 9:30 am IST, those on Android will receive the update on their devices between 6:30 am and 11:30 am IST.

Players can download the update from their device's respective storefronts and through the APK available on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website.

Also read: BMPS 2025 becomes the biggest BGMI event ever with a humongous prize pool of ₹4 crore

What are the new features in the BGMI 3.9 update?

In the recent 3.9 update preview video (hosted by popular YouTuber CarryMinati), Krafton announced that the forthcoming update will bring Transformers to Erangel and Livik. Optimus Prime and Megatron will battle it out to reign supreme on the battlegrounds.

Ad

Gamers can head over to the Neon Outposts to fight enemies, gather loot, and grab the Cosmic Burger that replenishes HP. They can also visit the Astro Dens to fight enemies or bots using melee weapons to collect more loot.

Meanwhile, the Cosmic Hoverboard can be used to travel faster and upgraded to provide a temporary shield and to jump to higher places.

Additionally, low-end device users will benefit from the update, as they can now play with Super Smooth graphics. This feature will help them get a lag-free experience while treading on the virtual battlegrounds.

Ad

Several new mode maps and classic adjustments (including the introduction of Barrel Extenders for AR and SMG and the re-introduction of the ASM Abakan Rifle) will also be available in the upcoming BGMI 3.9 update.

Read more about the 3.9 update:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications