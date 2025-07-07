PUBG Mobile 3.9 update download size on Android and iOS

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update introduces the futuristic Transformers theme mode, featuring cyberpunk visuals and advanced technologies. You will get to explore new map zones, jump into fierce melee brawls, and take control of powerful vehicles like the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank. For swift battlefield traversal, you can also ride the latest Cosmic Hoverboards.

Ad

On that note, this article covers the APK download size for both Android and iOS, along with key highlights from the upcoming PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players should avoid playing the title. They can instead dive into Battlegrounds Mobile India, where the mode will arrive in a few days.

APK download size for PUBG Mobile 3.9 update on Android and iOS

Official website (Image via Supercell)

You can download the latest update according to your device’s operating system. On Android, a 1.1 GB download is all it takes to jump into the new themed mode. For iOS users, the update requires 3.5 GB of space. This difference in file size doesn’t impact gameplay quality and is purely platform-dependent.

Ad

Trending

To get the update, head to the Google Play Store or App Store and hit ‘Update’. Alternatively, you can visit the official PUBG Mobile website to scan the QR code for direct access.

Also read: PUBG Mobile x Transformers preview event

Key features of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update invites you into a futuristic battlefield with its brand-new Transformers-themed mode. This cyberpunk-inspired zone shines with neon lights and tech-themed attractions. Inside, you’ll find three main areas: a boxing ring, a black market, and an energy hub.

Head to the second floor of the boxing ring to claim a core crate that refills your weaponry. At the black market, grab an Interstellar Burger from a futuristic machine to boost your survival chances. Over at the energy hub, tiny patrolling robots let you hop on their heads for a ride.

Ad

A highlight of this PUBG Mobile update is the Astro Den, an enclosed arena within the outpost. Accessible via portals, it forces you into melee combat using whatever weapons spawn inside. No respawn chances are lost here as you’ll instantly reappear above the outpost upon elimination.

Survive till the end of the countdown and claim valuable rewards. An identical den also appears on the outskirts, following the same rules and prize system.

Ad

New vehicles like the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank are also introduced. Boasting a seating capacity of four, both of them offer heavy protection and can be repaired mid-battle.

For high-speed travel, grab the Cosmic Hoverboard. Upgrade it with hoverboard cores to unlock double jumps and dashes. Lastly, Classic Mode will incorporate the ASM Abakan, a powerful Assault Rifle with burst, auto, and single-fire options.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More