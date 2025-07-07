PUBG Mobile 3.9 update download size on Android and iOS

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update introduces the futuristic Transformers theme mode, featuring cyberpunk visuals and advanced technologies. You will get to explore new map zones, jump into fierce melee brawls, and take control of powerful vehicles like the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank. For swift battlefield traversal, you can also ride the latest Cosmic Hoverboards.
On that note, this article covers the APK download size for both Android and iOS, along with key highlights from the upcoming PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.
Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players should avoid playing the title. They can instead dive into Battlegrounds Mobile India, where the mode will arrive in a few days.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
APK download size for PUBG Mobile 3.9 update on Android and iOS
You can download the latest update according to your device’s operating system. On Android, a 1.1 GB download is all it takes to jump into the new themed mode. For iOS users, the update requires 3.5 GB of space. This difference in file size doesn’t impact gameplay quality and is purely platform-dependent.
To get the update, head to the Google Play Store or App Store and hit ‘Update’. Alternatively, you can visit the official PUBG Mobile website to scan the QR code for direct access.
Also read: PUBG Mobile x Transformers preview event
Key features of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update
The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update invites you into a futuristic battlefield with its brand-new Transformers-themed mode. This cyberpunk-inspired zone shines with neon lights and tech-themed attractions. Inside, you’ll find three main areas: a boxing ring, a black market, and an energy hub.
Head to the second floor of the boxing ring to claim a core crate that refills your weaponry. At the black market, grab an Interstellar Burger from a futuristic machine to boost your survival chances. Over at the energy hub, tiny patrolling robots let you hop on their heads for a ride.
A highlight of this PUBG Mobile update is the Astro Den, an enclosed arena within the outpost. Accessible via portals, it forces you into melee combat using whatever weapons spawn inside. No respawn chances are lost here as you’ll instantly reappear above the outpost upon elimination.
Survive till the end of the countdown and claim valuable rewards. An identical den also appears on the outskirts, following the same rules and prize system.
New vehicles like the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank are also introduced. Boasting a seating capacity of four, both of them offer heavy protection and can be repaired mid-battle.
For high-speed travel, grab the Cosmic Hoverboard. Upgrade it with hoverboard cores to unlock double jumps and dashes. Lastly, Classic Mode will incorporate the ASM Abakan, a powerful Assault Rifle with burst, auto, and single-fire options.
Check out more articles related to the game:
- Rando map store locations explored
- How to get a free Royale Pass in 2025
- PUBG Mobile 3.9 update details