How to get a free PUBG Mobile Royale Pass in 2025

Tencent Games introduces a fresh PUBG Mobile Royale Pass every two months, offering tons of new items on the seasonal reward track. These seasonal tracks are of two types: free and premium. Accessing the latter requires a Royale Pass that costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's high-end currency earned only via real money.

Since acquiring the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass requires real money, free-to-play (F2P) gamers miss out on a plethora of exclusive content the developer releases in new seasons. This article discusses how you can get a Royale Pass for free.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Trending

How to get the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass for free

Play Points (Image via Play Store)

There are two variants of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former allows the buyer to access the premium reward track and all exclusive missions. Elite Pass Plus, on the other hand, in addition to all the features of Elite Pass, grants bonus points for finishing designated missions and moves you forward on the reward track to Level 25.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass's Elite version costs 720 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus is priced at 1920 UC. To earn the required amount, visit the Google Play Store, one of the most reliable platforms to acquire a freebie in any title, and collect Play Points.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations explored

Play Points are in-app tokens earned by finishing tasks the Google Play Store features, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform. After crossing a certain threshold, cash out these tokens or directly purchase UC with them.

Stay cautious while completing the assigned tasks, as some applications on the Google Play Store can contain money wagering or be addictive.

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More