How to get a free PUBG Mobile Royale Pass in 2025

Tencent Games introduces a fresh PUBG Mobile Royale Pass every two months, offering tons of new items on the seasonal reward track. These seasonal tracks are of two types: free and premium. Accessing the latter requires a Royale Pass that costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's high-end currency earned only via real money.
Since acquiring the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass requires real money, free-to-play (F2P) gamers miss out on a plethora of exclusive content the developer releases in new seasons. This article discusses how you can get a Royale Pass for free.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
How to get the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass for free
There are two variants of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former allows the buyer to access the premium reward track and all exclusive missions. Elite Pass Plus, on the other hand, in addition to all the features of Elite Pass, grants bonus points for finishing designated missions and moves you forward on the reward track to Level 25.
The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass's Elite version costs 720 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus is priced at 1920 UC. To earn the required amount, visit the Google Play Store, one of the most reliable platforms to acquire a freebie in any title, and collect Play Points.
Play Points are in-app tokens earned by finishing tasks the Google Play Store features, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform. After crossing a certain threshold, cash out these tokens or directly purchase UC with them.
Stay cautious while completing the assigned tasks, as some applications on the Google Play Store can contain money wagering or be addictive.
