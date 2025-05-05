PUBG Mobile Misty Port map: Everything you need to know

The PUBG Mobile Misty Port is one of four maps currently featured in the Metro Royale mode. As the name suggests, the map used to be a small port situated on the fringe of a town with a pleasant climate. However, a few catastrophic incidents left it as a deserted restricted area. Only two major forces reside in this vast wasteland, competing for dominance.

Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Misty Port map.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Misty Port, explored

Map overview

Misty Port covers an area of 1,700 x 900 square meters. The urban regions on this map are scattered but can easily be navigated through the various zip lines available.

The School and Power Plant are two locations where all bosses spawn, so stay on guard while exploring them.

Underground

The underground area of PUBG Mobile Misty Port isn't as dark as that of other Metro Royale maps. These subway lines spawn decent loot and cover nearly the entire map, making for an excellent way to travel around safely while gathering resources.

Mine Warehouse

The Mine Warehouse is located in the northeastern section of the PUBG Mobile Misty Port map. This area has a large warehouse lab at the centre that offers decent loot. However, stay cautious while visiting it, as you will come across two mutated bosses – Variant-F and Variant-P – guarding the valuable safe in the area.

Supply distribution

The high-value sellable items are more common in Misty Port than in other maps. To get them quickly, you can skip opening crates in the Radiation Zone and instead head to the three password-locked doors in the School, Garnet Maison Station (Underground), and Power Plant.

Boss reinforcement

The School and Power Plant are where you will face two bosses – Fire Joy and Fire Roy. These mutants use fire attacks but can only target one player at a time. So, spreading out around them is highly advised when facing them with teammates.

