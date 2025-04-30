PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations explored

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Rondo map in its 3.7 update. It's the largest map in-game, spanning an 8x8 km area and featuring a blend of Western Skyscrapers and Eastern traditional architecture. Consequently, players will have plenty of locations to explore on the map.

Ad

The PUBG Mobile Rondo map also features many Stores across its area. You can visit any of them and purchase resources for the rest of your game. Let's see all these Stores' locations and what they offer.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All Store locations on the PUBG Mobile Rondo map

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There are three different types of Stores available across the PUBG Mobile Rondo map: Basic, Garage, and Premium Stores. Purchasing items from these shops costs Shop Tokens.

Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

Here are the locations of all the Stores and the items they offer.

Basic Stores

Locations

Kun Xia, Lo Hua Xing, Bamboo, Neox Factory, Jao Tin, Fong Tun, Dan Ching, Jadena City, Hung Shan, The Long Garden, and in an unknown location in the Eastern section of the map near Mey Ran.

Ad

Items offered

Weapons: Flare Gun (Limited), M24, M416, AUG, M716, M249, DP-28, and AKM.

Flare Gun (Limited), M24, M416, AUG, M716, M249, DP-28, and AKM. Equipment: Limited number of Level 3 Helmets, Vests, and Backpacks. All regular equipment, such as gun attachments and armor.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Rondo map guide: All hot drops explored

Garage Stores

Locations

Min Hu, in an unknown location to the south of Nan Chuan and Rai An, near Hemay Town, near Yun Gu, Tu Ling, Long Ho, Yu Lin

Ad

Items offered

In addition to the items offered in the Basic Store, Garage Stores offer a Blanc for 30 Shop Tokens. However, only one vehicle can be purchased from a single Garage Store.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone: Everything you need to know

Premium Stores

Location

Lo Hua Xing and Rin Jiang

Items offered

Weapons: AWM, Flare Gun, MK14, M249, Groza, and AUG A3.

AWM, Flare Gun, MK14, M249, Groza, and AUG A3. Attachments: 4x Scope, 8x Scope, Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K), Suppressor (SR, DMR), and extended quickdraw magazine (SR, DMR).

4x Scope, 8x Scope, Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K), Suppressor (SR, DMR), and extended quickdraw magazine (SR, DMR). Equipment: Level 3 Spetnaz Helmet, Military Vest, Backpack

Level 3 Spetnaz Helmet, Military Vest, Backpack Consumables: Adrenaline Syringe, Med Kit, and First Aid Kit

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Arctic Base map guide: All details explored

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More