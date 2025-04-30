PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations explored

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Rondo map in its 3.7 update. It's the largest map in-game, spanning an 8x8 km area and featuring a blend of Western Skyscrapers and Eastern traditional architecture. Consequently, players will have plenty of locations to explore on the map.
The PUBG Mobile Rondo map also features many Stores across its area. You can visit any of them and purchase resources for the rest of your game. Let's see all these Stores' locations and what they offer.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All Store locations on the PUBG Mobile Rondo map
There are three different types of Stores available across the PUBG Mobile Rondo map: Basic, Garage, and Premium Stores. Purchasing items from these shops costs Shop Tokens.
Here are the locations of all the Stores and the items they offer.
Basic Stores
Locations
Kun Xia, Lo Hua Xing, Bamboo, Neox Factory, Jao Tin, Fong Tun, Dan Ching, Jadena City, Hung Shan, The Long Garden, and in an unknown location in the Eastern section of the map near Mey Ran.
Items offered
- Weapons: Flare Gun (Limited), M24, M416, AUG, M716, M249, DP-28, and AKM.
- Equipment: Limited number of Level 3 Helmets, Vests, and Backpacks. All regular equipment, such as gun attachments and armor.
Garage Stores
Locations
Min Hu, in an unknown location to the south of Nan Chuan and Rai An, near Hemay Town, near Yun Gu, Tu Ling, Long Ho, Yu Lin
Items offered
In addition to the items offered in the Basic Store, Garage Stores offer a Blanc for 30 Shop Tokens. However, only one vehicle can be purchased from a single Garage Store.
Premium Stores
Location
Lo Hua Xing and Rin Jiang
Items offered
- Weapons: AWM, Flare Gun, MK14, M249, Groza, and AUG A3.
- Attachments: 4x Scope, 8x Scope, Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K), Suppressor (SR, DMR), and extended quickdraw magazine (SR, DMR).
- Equipment: Level 3 Spetnaz Helmet, Military Vest, Backpack
- Consumables: Adrenaline Syringe, Med Kit, and First Aid Kit
