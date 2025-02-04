  • home icon
PUBG Mobile Metro Royale: All Fabled Special Traits explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Feb 04, 2025 14:17 IST
Learn all new updates in the Metro Royale mode (Image via Tencent Games)
Learn all new updates in the Metro Royale mode (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24, which arrived in the recent 3.6 update, features tons of fresh content, including enhanced Fabled Special Traits mechanic, Survival Drop mode, experience improvements, and Misty Port and Arctic Base NPC, to name a few.

Let's explore all the changes made in the Fabled Special Traits in the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All changes made in the Fabled Special Traits in the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24

1) New Fabled Special Traits

The maximum number of Special Traits for Fabled Equipment has been increased to four in the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24. Also, three new traits have been introduced: Armor Piercing Rounds, Protection Set, and Loot Detector.

Below are the descriptions of these new traits introduced in the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24:

  • Armor Piercing Rounds - I: The firearms with the Armor Piercing Rounds traits deal an additional 15% armor durability damage. Consequently, those who equip this trait with their weapon can pierce through enemy vests in no time.
  • Protection Set: The Protection Set trait grants extra durability, around 150, to their user's armor. This trait is excellent when one confronts those equipped with the Armor Piercing Round traits head on or retreats to a safer zone while facing enemy fire.
  • Loot Detector: Backpacks equipped with the Loot Detector trait have a chance to grant additional supplies in Supply Crates and Military Supply Crates.

Also read: How to get and use Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile

2) Special Traits Enhancement

The PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 24 allows players to enhance their Fabled Equipment at the workstation. Furthermore, each piece of equipment can be strengthened up to three times.

Enhancing Fabled Equipment requires Enhancement Components, and the cost of leveling them up increases progressively as one maxes out their equipment.

Enhancement Components can be acquired from dismantling Fabled Equipment or bought from the Black Market. However, a player can purchase only one component from the market daily.

The Special Traits statistics shoot up every time a player enhances their Fabled Equipment. Also, if the current equipment has three or fewer Special Traits, upgrading it will yield a probability of unlocking a new trait.

Also read: Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?

Note: Enhancing a Fabled Equipment doesn't change its Special Trait type. Moreover, a maxed out equipment can't be enhanced further.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
