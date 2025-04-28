The PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone is one of the four maps featured in the Metro Royale mode. According to the in-game description, it was once a restricted military zone divided by two evil forces. The map features tightly packed urban areas with a limited field of vision. Therefore, players are advised to stay on guard while exploring since the enemy can be anywhere.

Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone

Spawn points

To gear up quickly, you should be aware of all spawn points and exit points in the PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone map. It will also help you plan your way in and out of different dangerous zones. Here are all the spawn and exit points on the map:

Spawn Points: FortRozhok, in an unknown location north of Barracks, in an unknown location north of PowerStation, near CrashSite, at the end of the eastern highway, in the southern corner of the map, near DistrictWoods, in Comm. Station, and in an unknown region west of Comm. Station.

FortRozhok, in an unknown location north of Barracks, in an unknown location north of PowerStation, near CrashSite, at the end of the eastern highway, in the southern corner of the map, near DistrictWoods, in Comm. Station, and in an unknown region west of Comm. Station. Exit Points: Near Riverside, in the Northern section of the map, near the Ranch, in the westernmost corner of the map, and in an unknown location below the Vehicle Yard.

Map routes

The PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone mostly features a rolling and hilly terrain. The upper left and the top region of Fort Rozhok are the best vantage points, making it an excellent location for snipers.

Most of the region to the left of The Base is hilly with low valleys and not a lot of cover. Traveling around in a vehicle is highly recommended in this region.

Here are some locations that spawn decent loot:

The Base

Fort Rozhok

Deserted Base (An underground dark zone)

Radiation Zone

All these locations are connected by subway lines that cross through the middle section of the map. So, traveling via the subway is an excellent way to fill your luggage with supplies. That said, most permanent bosses are located near this area, so stay on guard while exploring.

