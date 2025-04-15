PUBG Mobile Rondo map guide: All details explored

The PUBG Mobile Rondo map was introduced in the recent 3.7 update. It's the largest region in-game, which spans an 8x8 km area, boasting jaw-dropping landscapes. The best part about this map is its blend of Western skyscrapers and traditional Eastern architectural buildings, which feature numerous unique places to explore.
Since the PUBG Mobile Rondo map is new, you should focus on familiarizing yourself with its different corners, ideal landing spots, and some excellent hideouts. This article discusses all these details and a few tips and tricks to perform well in Rondo.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: 5 best PUBG Mobile guns for close-range combat
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Rondo map
Best locations to land in
Jadena City
Jadena City is one of the best places to land for good loot. This region is filled with skyscrapers, and every floor contains decent loot, making it an excellent location to visit in squad matches.
However, Jadena City is among the top hotdrops in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map. So, a strategic approach and decent coordination are essential in this location.
Stadium
Stadium is another location you can visit in search of good supplies. It is advised that you split your squad in two when visiting this location. One can explore the field area, while the other can loot the bleachers. This will keep your team safe from enemies hidden on the rooftops.
Tips and tricks for the PUBG Mobile Rondo map
- If you land in Jao Tin, consider going for its Theater area, as it spawns decent loot and has an excellent vantage point from where you can see what your enemies are up to. Moreover, after collecting adequate loot, consider moving around via ziplines.
- Neox Factory and Test Track are pretty good locations to visit when keeping a low profile. However, if you land in the former, stay cautious of the campers hidden in the higher stories. Also, keep an eye on the unfinished cars since they are excellent hiding spots for campers.
- Landing near a Basic Store is also a good idea. You can visit these shops to trade your extra attachments for more useful supplies.
Besides familiarizing yourself with Rondo, excellent weapon recoil control and decision-making ability will help you be the last one standing in a match. Spending adequate time honing these skills is highly advised.
More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:
- 50 funny PUBG Mobile clan names in 2025
- 50 funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025
- PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Arctic Base map guide: All details explored
- PUBG Mobile Metro Royale: All Fabled Special Traits explored
- How to get and use Welding Gun in PUBG Mobile