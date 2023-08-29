PUBG Mobile guide for controlling AKM recoil (2023)

In PUBG Mobile, the AKM is a deadly weapon noted for its excellent damage output and adaptability. However, its powerful ammo comes with significant recoil. Mastering recoil management is essential for making the most of any weapon, especially regarding AKM. Whether you are a newbie or a veteran, mastering this gun's recoil requires dedication and persistence.

This article will teach you five vital tactics for using the AKM to conquer the battlefield in PUBG Mobile.

NOTE: The tips below are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to master AKM recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Understanding the AKM recoil pattern

Before fighting in PUBG Mobile, familiarise yourself with the AKM's recoil pattern. The weapon tends to kick up and to the right. Knowing this pattern will allow you to forecast and counteract the recoil adequately. Spend some time in training mode observing the pattern and getting a feel for how the weapon reacts to sustained fire.

2) Proper sensitivity settings

Accurate recoil control begins with the proper sensitivity settings. Adjust your camera and ADS sensitivity in the settings menu to find a balance. Lower sensitivity can improve control during intensive firefights but may impair your ability to react swiftly to opponents. Experiment with different parameters to see what works best for your playstyle.

3) Mastering the burst technique

Rather than indiscriminately spraying rounds, use regulated bursts to manage recoil. To preserve accuracy, fire in short bursts of 3-4 bullets, allowing the recoil to reset between shots. This strategy is beneficial for medium-range engagements when precision is essential. Burst firing is good for developing muscle memory, and you can gradually increase the length of your bursts as you get more comfortable.

4) Attachments and loadout

Equipping the proper attachments significantly improves recoil control. Attachments such as the Compensator can help reduce vertical and horizontal recoil. The Compensator, in particular, substantially minimizes vertical recoil. While this attachment will not wholly remove recoil, it will dramatically improve your ability to manage it in this

5) Recoil control drills

Recoil control in PUBG Mobile requires a lot of practice. Create a continuous training regimen that primarily focuses on controlling the AKM's recoil. Begin with brief bursts and eventually increase to longer ones as your control improves. Experiment with various attachments to see how they impact the weapon's performance. Shooting while strafing and moving is also an excellent way to imitate real-life in-game events. Consistent training will result in improved performance during games.

The recoil of the AKM in PUBG Mobile may appear intimidating, but with determination and practice, you can become a master of this formidable weapon.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game.