PUBG Mobile mid-range guide (August 2023)

Gunfights in PUBG Mobile can happen across various distances. In August 2023, performing well in mid-range combat is essential for winning games. This requires immense dedication and persistence to dominate. However, when you become good at mid-range combat, you'll gain a competitive edge over your opponent. Whether you are a beginner or a veteran, mastery of this range is a must.

This article will give you three crucial tips to help you flourish in mid-level engagements and secure more Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to win mid-range fights in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and loadout optimization

For mid-range combat, selecting the correct weapons and optimizing your loadout is critical in PUBG Mobile. Several guns stand out as ideal options in this regard. The following will ensure that you have enough firepower for mid-range engagements:

Assault rifles

Weapons such as the M416, AUG, and SCAR-L provide a good balance of accuracy, damage, and tolerable recoil. To further stabilize your shots, add attachments such as compensators and vertical grips to these rifles.

Designated marksman rifles

DMRs such as the Mini 14, SLR, and Mk14 are ideal for mid-range combat. They deal a lot of damage with each shot and offer great precision. Attachments like longer magazines and cheek pads improve the performance of your DMR.

SMGs

While SMGs are not conventional mid-range weapons, the UMP45 and PP-19 Bizon can be effective. They have a high rate of fire and are suitable for mid-range transitions.

2) Positioning and movement strategy

Covers are your best buddy in mid-range encounters in PUBG Mobile. Always be aware of your surroundings and use them. Covers can present themselves as buildings and objects to interrupt your foe's line of sight and reduce your exposure. Peek and shoot from behind cover to lower the possibility of being hit.

Take advantage of high ground wherever possible. Being on an elevated level allows you to get more visual information and cover bigger areas. Moreover, it ensures foes have a hard time noticing or attacking you. Hills, rooftops, and elevated constructions are good places to use to get a competitive advantage.

Also, ensure you avoid remaining motionless during mid-range encounters. Make yourself a difficult target to strike by strafing and crouching. To retain accuracy while avoiding opponent shots, move about unpredictably with controlled bursts of fire.

3) Communication and team coordination

In PUBG Mobile, collaboration is frequently the difference between victory and defeat. Communication and cooperation with your squad is critical, particularly during mid-range engagements. Use compass directions and landmarks to precisely inform your teammates about enemy positions.

Make use of the in-game marking system to mark places for your allies, making it easier to coordinate attacks and defenses.

Consider flanking the adversary or arranging a pincer movement with your squadmates during mid-range confrontations. This technique confuses opponents and traps them in the crossfire, making it difficult for them to respond with a counterattack effectively.

Cover fire can be employed to keep adversaries pinned down while your allies reposition or close in on them. This opens up opportunities to catch opponents by surprise and eliminate them one by one in PUBG Mobile.