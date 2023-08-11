How to win squad matches in BGMI (August 2023)

Winning squad matches is an outcome every player desires in the dynamic realm of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Getting a chicken dinner after defeating the other 24 squads in a classic squad match is a great feeling. However, winning in this game requires persistence and well-planned strategies. You need not worry; we have compiled several tactics to use in the game to pursue the coveted chicken dinner.

That said, this article delves into proper strategies and planning to win squad matches in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the strategies required to win squad matches in BGMI?

Teamwork

You cannot win a match in BGMI alone, especially in a four-man squad match, as only proper teamwork will help you cross the finish line. Playing individually without your teammates and lack of communication are the root causes of failure in squad matches. However, this can be fixed if you focus on creating a synergy with your comrades.

Use in-game voice chat tools to communicate and give callouts like spotted enemies and potential chokepoints to increase your chance of survival. Assign roles to every teammate. Doing this should lead to a more coordinated attack in a classic encounter and, thus, a chicken dinner in a squad match.

Control recoil

Survival is the key in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, you cannot counter incoming attacks against a squad without knowing how to spray with a gun. For that, you need a catalyst to win fights in a classic match. Recoil control is one such catalyst that can help you overcome many battles as you look to get that coveted chicken dinner.

It is a crucial aspect of the game, and if you fail to learn it, you will face difficulties winning a squad match in BGMI. Mastering this aspect involves several factors, such as practice and sensitivity settings. Go to the training mode daily and watch gameplay videos of popular YouTubers to incorporate their level of professionalism when on the battlefield.

Positioning and map awareness

A squad match usually takes half an hour to finish in BGMI. If you are staying at one location on a map, you are less likely to make it alive after a rough 30 minutes of combat. The ability to position yourself by flanking, taking the high ground, or relocating, will help you overcome most challenges in a match.

Map awareness is also an important aspect that will help you get a chicken dinner. By understanding the map, you can identify potential chokepoints and advantageous routes besides predicting final circles.

However, you should understand that map awareness alone cannot help you win matches in BGMI. Incorporating all the strategies mentioned in this article is important to triumph in squad matches.