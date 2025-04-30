How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games introduced Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile in the 3.7 update. It's a throwable found among regular loot or purchased from stores across all PUBG Mobile maps. When thrown, it releases a red smoke, summoning two emergency covers.

Note that the Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile can't be used in closed spaces, and the summoned covers can knock down an enemy on impact if they happen to stand near it. Furthermore, they can destroy nearby objects, such as bamboo or wooden fences.

Read on to learn how to use the Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile like a pro.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Use the Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile like a pro

A defensive throwable weapon, the Emergency Cover Flare summons two pyramid-shaped covers, which cannot be destroyed even if you hit them with a vehicle, throw grenades at them, or shoot them.

Here are some excellent ways to use the Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile:

Use it when stuck in an open space

Using the Emergency Cover Flare can be life-saving in an open space. Unlike smoke grenades in PUBG Mobile, which break the enemy's line of sight for a few seconds, the flare provides a permanent cover under which you can wait for help or snipe foes down.

To retreat to a safe place

Enemies tend to hinder your movement from one spot to another when the circle shrinks in. In such a situation, you can turn to the Smoke Grenades as well as the Emergency Flare.

Make a chain of smoke on your way to the safe spot and use the Emergency Flare for complete safety. This will also allow you to momentarily stand amidst the smoke to locate enemies.

To knock down enemies in mid-range fights

Although this move could be a little tricky, it can turn the tide of the battle if you pull this off. When engaged in a mid-range gunfight, you can throw an Emergency Flare and frag near the enemy to flush them out. You can then rush in immediately and utilize their panic to your advantage.

