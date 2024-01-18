PUBG Mobile guide for using smokes and frags like a pro

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile has a plethora of firearms and equipment that can help you achieve Chicken Dinners. When circumstances are beyond your control, smokes and frags can get you out alive and secure some kills in the process. Therefore, mastering their use is a crucial aspect of the popular battle royale.

This guide discusses the best ways to use smokes and frags in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Guide to the best utilization of smokes and frags in PUBG Mobile

Smoke grenades

1) In third-party attacks

Third-party attacks can be the biggest hindrance in your way toward victory, as these attacks often catch you off guard when already engaged with an enemy. During such moments, use smoke grenades to instantly break the enemy's line of sight and make things unpredictable for them as well.

2) In open spaces

Smoke grenades are the biggest aid when looting a crate in an open space. Throw one or two around the crate and safely carry out the loot. However, keep moving at your position while doing so, as the enemy's incoming pre-fire can hit you.

Additionally, this strategy can be helpful when reviving a teammate in an open area.

3) Use smoke grenades to switch covers or locations

If an enemy has fixed its target on you and you must change your location, use smoke grenades to create a chain of smoke on your way toward the desired spot. This tactic will hinder the enemy's line of sight, making it difficult to shoot you while you're changing the location.

For grenades

1) Cook your grenade before throwing

One of the best ways to utilize the grenades in the title is by cooking them properly before throwing them toward the enemy. This gives the foe relatively less time to shift from their position to defend against the explosion. However, cautiously cook a grenade, as failing to time its blast can result in your elimination.

2) In third-party attacks

As mentioned, smoke grenades and frags can be beneficial in third-party attacks. When the enemies enter your building, use smokes to break their line of sight and throw one or two frags in this smoke so that the enemy will think twice before making the assault. Moreover, if cooked properly, frags can even get you a clutch under such circumstances.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive version, BGMI.

