Tencent Games recently released the PUBG Mobile Rondo map in the 3.8 update. It's the largest map the game features, spanning an 8 x 8 sq. km. The best part about Rondo is its blend of Western and Eastern architecture, featuring various spots for players to explore.
Read on to learn about all the major locations in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All hot drops in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map explored
Here are all the major locations in the PUBG Mobile Rondo map and their description:
Jadena City
Jadena City is in the Southeastern section of Rondo. It's one of the most visited metropolises on the map, thanks to its densely packed skyscrapers and bridges that connect it to different parts of Rondo. Moreover, you will see many escalators in moving walkways in Jadena City that help you move around quickly.
Stadium
A multiple-purpose sports ground, the Stadium's atmosphere is as intense as a battleground's. Owing to its circular layout, the gunfights here are more intense.
Jao Tin
Jao Tin has regular one- and two-storey buildings, including a theatre, that resemble structures you must have seen on other maps. Each floor in these buildings offers decent loot. Moreover, you will find a safe in some of these buildings that yield lucrative resources such as Gold Bars.
Rin Jiang
Rin Jiang is in the southern part of Rondo and features a well-known floating restaurant. However, stay on guard while visiting this area as patrols survey this region.
Tin Long Garden
Tin Long Garden features towering stone mountains and waterfalls. Moreover, you will see a Ginkgo tree at the center of this area.
Yu Lin
Yu Lin is a garden featuring a traditional aesthetic of Eastern architecture. Moreover, you will see a peaceful pond in this area, embodying the essence of Eastern beauty.
Neox Factory
Neox Factory is the best place to visit on a vehicle. It features a test track and a charging station as well.
Mey Ran
Mey Ran is a small village where water flows through. The only way to move around in this area is via its small bridges.
Bamboo
As its name suggests, Bamboo is a land filled with destructible Bamboo trees.
Lo Hua Xing
A cliffside fortress, Lo Hua Xing, has a Premium Store in its interior. To access it, you must fight off guards patrolling the area.
