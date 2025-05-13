  • home icon
How to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: Entire process explained

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 13, 2025 13:52 IST
Know everything about Royale Pass purchase (Image via Tencent Games)
The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass has two variants (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games releases a fresh PUBG Mobile Royale Pass every two months, offering tons of new content on the seasonal reward track. To cover it, you must complete missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on the battlefield or traveling a fixed distance via a vehicle.

Note that the seasonal reward track in PUBG Mobile features two types of prize paths: free and premium. Accessing the latter requires you to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass.

The free-to-all path offers common items and has only 50 Levels or milestones. The premium reward track, on the other hand, yields exclusives and has 100 milestones.

Read on to learn how to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass and its cost.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass has two variants: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former allows you to access the premium reward track and unlocks all exclusive missions, while the latter, in addition to the features of the Elite Pass, grants bonus points when you complete designated missions and moves you forward to Level 25 on the reward track.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Elite Pass costs 720 UC, while its Elite Pass Plus edition is priced at 1920 UC.

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass:

  • Step 1: Head to the Home Screen in PUBG Mobile.
  • Step 2: Tap on the RP icon situated in the upper-right corner of the interface.
  • Step 3: Hit the Upgrade Pass button in the bottom-right corner of the interface.
  • Step 4: Choose between the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Tap accordingly.
  • Step 5: Click on the Okay button when the confirmation notification appears.
Instead of tapping the Upgrade Pass icon, hit the Bonus Pass button after pressing the RP icon to purchase the seasonal Bonus Pass.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
