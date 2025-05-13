How to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: Entire process explained

Tencent Games releases a fresh PUBG Mobile Royale Pass every two months, offering tons of new content on the seasonal reward track. To cover it, you must complete missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on the battlefield or traveling a fixed distance via a vehicle.

Note that the seasonal reward track in PUBG Mobile features two types of prize paths: free and premium. Accessing the latter requires you to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass.

The free-to-all path offers common items and has only 50 Levels or milestones. The premium reward track, on the other hand, yields exclusives and has 100 milestones.

Read on to learn how to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass and its cost.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to purchase the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass has two variants: Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The former allows you to access the premium reward track and unlocks all exclusive missions, while the latter, in addition to the features of the Elite Pass, grants bonus points when you complete designated missions and moves you forward to Level 25 on the reward track.

The PUBG Mobile Royale Elite Pass costs 720 UC, while its Elite Pass Plus edition is priced at 1920 UC.

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass:

Step 1: Head to the Home Screen in PUBG Mobile.

Head to the Home Screen in PUBG Mobile. Step 2: Tap on the RP icon situated in the upper-right corner of the interface.

Tap on the icon situated in the upper-right corner of the interface. Step 3: Hit the Upgrade Pass button in the bottom-right corner of the interface.

Hit the button in the bottom-right corner of the interface. Step 4: Choose between the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Tap accordingly.

Choose between the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Tap accordingly. Step 5: Click on the Okay button when the confirmation notification appears.

Instead of tapping the Upgrade Pass icon, hit the Bonus Pass button after pressing the RP icon to purchase the seasonal Bonus Pass.

