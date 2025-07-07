PUBG Mobile 3.9 update features: Transformers mode, Classic mode updates, and more

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes recently went live, and the community is excited to experience the PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration. The event-exclusive Transformers mode was added with this update. However, there is a lot more to it than summoning Optimus Prime and Megatron mid-game.

Ad

The developer promised certain updates to the Classic mode in the patch notes. A New Social System and a lot more are arriving in the latest game version. Read on for more details on the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update brings a new Transformers mode

The Transformers mode is the new themed mode added with the PUBG mobile 3.9 update. Optimus Prime and Megatron crossed several dimensions to arrive at Krafton's most popular Battle Royale universe. You can summon them using the Spacebridge Beacon. Every match, two players get to summon the Transformers and receive the powers of these mega robots in both their vehicle and robot forms.

Ad

Trending

Also read: PUBG Mobile x Transformers preview event

PUBG x Transformers collaboration event (Image via Tencent Games)

The norms of the battleground strategies will be broken as you get to pursue enemies in the vehicle form and rain bullets on them in the robot form.

Ad

Vehicle forms: The red semi-truck of Optimus Prime and the purple tank of Megatron pay homage to the classic "Transformers: Generation 1" animated series.

The red semi-truck of Optimus Prime and the purple tank of Megatron pay homage to the classic "Transformers: Generation 1" animated series. Exclusive Skills : Optimus Prime's axe and Megatron's cannon are true replicas of their iconic weapons.

: Optimus Prime's axe and Megatron's cannon are true replicas of their iconic weapons. Battle Styles: Both Transformers bots stay true to character in how they fight. Optimus Prime charges forward courageously, while Megatron exercises deliberate control and suppression over the battleground.

The Spacebridge Beacons will spawn randomly on the map. The color of the sky will change, and a notification stating 'a connection has been established with Cybertron' will pop up on the screen mid-game. Once it happens, you can use the Spacebridge Beacon to summon the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons.

Ad

You can upgrade both bots using the Energeon Cubes to unlock more powerful skills.

Classic Mode updates are arriving in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update is also bringing certain updates to Classic Mode. With the arrival of ASM Akaban, you can now gain full control of your firearm. The new weapon fires 5.56mm and features three firing modes that you can switch among.

Ad

Also read: How to get a free Royale Pass in 2025

There is also a new sniper rifle barrel extender, which can raise the base damage of sniper rifles. This new attachment also increases your reloading speed and reduces recoil, providing more stability while firing.

Zombie Uprising is returning to Metro Royale

Zombie Uprising 2.0 returning to Metro Royale is among the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update. Featured for the first time in the 3.3 update, this event will transform your usual Metro Royale experience into a high-stakes battle.

Ad

Zombie Uprising is returning to Metro Royale (Image via Tencent Games)

Push your survival skills to the limit by fighting against hordes of zombies. You might get to use cross-chapter weapons and Fabled sellable items in the new version of the game.

Ad

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes announced a new Social System

The developer has incorporated a new Social System into the game. In the new 3D social lobby, players can get a team bonding experience outside the typical Battle Royale gameplay.

Also read: Rondo Map store locations explored

You can walk on a vibrant beach, join dance parties with other players, and give each other high-fives, allowing you to create memorable moments with your teammates before heading to battle.

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update brings some other cool features, like clicking photos with the leaders of Autobots and Decepticons. However, these are the main in-game features arriving in this update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More