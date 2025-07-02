PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event went live on June 26, 2025, and will remain so until July 8, 2025. This festivity is a prelude to the upcoming PUBG Mobile x Transformers collaboration set to arrive in the 3.9 update. The crossover will bring the Transformers mode, wherein you can engage and use the elements of the Transformers world to your advantage.
The PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event also offers some permanent rewards. Read on to learn how to acquire them.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Also read: Rondo map: All Store locations explored
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event
The PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event features Mystery Cubes, a time-limited resource that serves as the medium to progress in the event's reward track. To acquire them, you must loot them via crates available in some locations on Erangel.
Also read: How to get a free Royale Pass in 2025
The more you collect Mystery Cubes, the further you progress in the Transformers Preview event's reward track. Here are the rewards offered in the track:
- 1 Mystery Cube: AG x200
- 3 Mystery Cube: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap x3
- 6 Mystery Cube: Grimlock Voice Pack (Basic Edition)
- 10 Mystery Cube: Soundwave Voice Pack (Basic Edition)
Note that you can acquire up to five Mystery Cubes from a single match and 10 in a day.
All locations where you can find Mystery Cubes in the PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event
Here are all the locations of crates that yield Mystery Cubes:
- Mansion
- Somewhere to the west of Gatka
- Military Base
Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explained
How to use Mystery Cubes in the Transformers preview event
After you collect enough Mystery Cubes, you must manually use them to progress in the event's reward track. Here's how this is done:
- Step 1: Head to the Home Page.
- Step 2: Tap the Event button situated right next to the Sale icon.
- Step 3: Hit the Transformers: Preview button.
- Step 4: Click on the Go button.
- Step 5: Press the Decode Mystery Cubes button. Doing so will progress you further in the event's reward track, one cube at a time. So, you must manually decode all your collected Mystery Cubes until you exhaust your haul or complete the track.
- Step 6: Claim all the rewards.
Also read: How to get and use Welding Gun
That covers everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Transformers preview event. Feel free to read more articles related to the game by Sportskeeda: