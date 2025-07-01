BMPS 2025 becomes biggest BGMI event ever with a humongous prize pool of ₹4 crore

Krafton announced that the prize pool of the BMPS 2025 has been increased from ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore ($467K), making it the biggest BGMI event. The publisher introduced an in-game event called Discovery Island, which kicked off on May 17 and will end on July 2. Gamers participated in this and increased the total prize pool of the Pro Series to its current amount.

The BMPS 2025 Finals is planned for July 4 to 6 in Delhi. All the 16 finalists have been confirmed for this exciting finale. Krafton has not yet unveiled the prize pool distribution for the tournament. Many underdogs have earned their spots in the Grand Finals. While several famous clubs like GodLike, Soul, and Orangutan failed to reach the finale.

BGIS 2025 had featured a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore. The event previously held the record for the BGMI tournament with the highest prize pool. Team Versatile won and earned the first prize of ₹69.6 lakh. BMPS has now broken the record set by BGIS and has become the game's most lucrative competition.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Finals

Here are the 16 finalists:

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlusK9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

Fans are welcome to watch the finals live at the Hall 2C and 2D, Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec 25, Delhi. The three-day high-octane finale will also be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in many languages.

8Bit signed the Team Versatile’s roster ahead of the BMPS. The Saumraj-led squad secured their spot in the Grand Finals and will be one of the top contenders for the title. The team looked impressive in the Semifinals Week 2 of the event.

NONX had a mesmerizing run in the Semifinals Week 1. The lineup will hope to continue their strong performances in the finals. Team Aryan, Genesis, and LOS were also phenomenal in the previous stages.

K9 Esports, an experienced lineup, has performed well so far in the event. The Omega-led squad will look to lift the trophy this year. Omega was the captain of Team Soul, when the club won the inaugural edition of the BMPS in 2022.

Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, displayed their enhanced performances in the Semifinals Week 2. The lineup had struggled in the BGIS 2025. Team Forever, led by veteran Owais, will also be one of the top lineup to follow in the finale.

