5 best features of PUBG Mobile 3.9 update

The developer included some of PUBG Mobile's best features in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update. The update arrives with a new collaboration event, featuring the Transformers franchise. It also includes new hot drops, mini-game events within the matches, space travel, and more. Developers have also introduced a bespoke Social System with lots of fun activities for squads.

This article discusses five of the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

Transformers mode and four other best features of PUBG Mobile 3.9 update

1) Transformers mode

The Transformers mode has become a talking point since the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update beta arrived. You can summon Optimus Prime and Megatron mid-game and control them. Prime transforms into his semi-truck mode while Megatron takes his tank shape to chase the enemy. Prime can carry a whole squad in his vehicle form.

The Transformers mode in PUBG Mobile 3.9 update (Image via Tencent Games)

Only two players get to summon them each game, and they would need the Spacebridge Beacon to do so. Prime attacks with his axe, while Megatron shoots energy beams. Once a Prime is near a Megatron in a match, an energy sphere forms around them, forcing a duel.

Whoever is defeated gets sucked back into space and the other robot receives an energy cube which charges the robot and unlocks a new skill. You get a special loot from space after summoning the bots from space.

2) New weapon and attachment

Developers promised a new weapon in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes as part of the Classic mode updates. The ASM Abakan arrives with three firing modes to switch between. This gun needs 5.56mm for its deadly strikes.

The new weapon and attachment arriving in this update (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games also promised the sniper rifle barrel extender, which will increase the user's reload speed, provide more stability, and enhance damage. This attachment will make snipers even more lethal.

3) Neon Outpost

The new hotspot is a high-tech redesign of the classic Erangle map. There are three different sections of the Neon Outpost, i.e.:

Neon Outpost is a new hotdrop zone (Image via Tencent Games)

The Arena : You can get plenty of loot and hoverboards. You can get the Spacebridge Beacon here as well. There are multiple entrances to this place. There is a timed crate that opens in about 1:30 minutes from the beginning of the game and offers some amazing loot.

: You can get plenty of loot and hoverboards. You can get the Spacebridge Beacon here as well. There are multiple entrances to this place. There is a timed crate that opens in about 1:30 minutes from the beginning of the game and offers some amazing loot. The Energy Plant: The Energy Plant has some little robots that you can shoot to earn loot. There is also a Burger Shop that serves a Cosmic Burger, which you can consume to get a 75% Health Boost.

The Energy Plant has some little robots that you can shoot to earn loot. There is also a Burger Shop that serves a Cosmic Burger, which you can consume to get a 75% Health Boost. The Black Market: The black market also offers amazing loot.

4) Astro Den

The Astro Den is another new addition to the Erangle map. There are two Astro Dens connected to Neon Outpost. These Astro Dens are melee fight zones with zero ammo. You will only fight with fists, knives, pans, and other melee weapons.

Astro Den offers players a chance to enjoy a new mini-game (Image via Tencent Games)

Once your team gets eliminated inside, you will respawn in the Neon Outpost until the timer ends. If you can survive till the end, you can grab rewards for the whole squad.

5) Cosmic Hoverboard

The new Cosmic Hoverboard is coming in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update, which is a cool vehicle for players to move around the map. This will help you to glide across different terrains at speed.

You can use Hoverboard to maneuver in different places in the map (Image via Tencent Games)

However, you cannot use weapons while riding the hoverboard. Besides, every time you leave the hoverboard, there is a cooldown before you can ride on it again.

There are some other amazing features in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update. The developer has included a new Social System where players can engage in some fun, team-bonding experiences. Feel free to check out our article for more details on the latest update.

