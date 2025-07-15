All announced BGMI 3.9 update features 

Krafton Inc. recently announced multiple BGMI 3.9 update features via an update preview video on BGMI's official social media handles. The video hosted popular YouTubers — CarryMinati and Chote Miyan Arun. The duo highlighted all the major features (including the Transformers mode) in the upcoming 3.9 update through comical depictions, acting as mechanics working in a garage.

This article will detail all the major BGMI 3.9 update features. Read on to know more.

What are the announced BGMI 3.9 update features?

Neon Town

The Neon Town becomes the center of attraction as it is the only location to provide a free recall after getting eliminated once. It is divided into three parts — Arena, Black Market, and Energy Plant.

A Core Crate (containing rich supplies) is available on the second floor of the Arena, which unlocks after an automated timer hits zero. Meanwhile, you can get Cosmic Burgers (replenishes HP) in the Black Market, and you can destroy robots in the Energy Plant to get immediate supplies.

Fight Clubs

Known as Astro Dens in PUBG Mobile, Fight Clubs have been announced as one of the major BGMI 3.9 update features. The Clubs spawn in different locations on the Transformers mode maps.

You can visit the Fight Clubs located inside the Neon Town to engage in melee combat against real enemies. The squad that stays alive in the end gets a ton of loot. Moreover, you can fight against bots (on different difficulty levels) if you visit the Fight Clubs located in other areas.

Optimus Prime and Megatron

Optimus Prime and Megatron can be summoned using the Spacebridge Beacons, and once that is done, they can transform into a truck and a tank, respectively. Both Transformers will fight against each other to get hold of the Allspark.

Each Transformer has its respective power. While Optimus Prime uses the Energized Axe to deal lethal blows, Megatron wields a Fusion Cannon to deliver ranged shots. Both can be upgraded using Energon cubes to unlock more skills.

Super Smooth Graphics

The 3.9 update comes to the aid of low-end device users with the introduction of the Super Smooth Graphics. This will help them enjoy a lag-free gaming experience. However, this option will be limited to low-end devices.

Also read: BGMI 3.9 update release date and time on Android and iOS.

New A14 RP and Gold Spin

The A14 Royale Pass will be based on the Animania Parade theme and will be live in the game at 7:30 am IST on July 19, 2025. It offers plenty of new skins (including an upgradable weapon), which will massively boost your gaming experience.

Additionally, the Gold Spin offers plenty of fresh cosmetics and brings back old items, all of which can be obtained by spending Unknown Cash (UC).

