How to watch PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 in India: TV details revealed

By Gametube
Modified Jul 25, 2025 10:07 GMT
PMWC 2025 commences on July 25 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMWC 2025 commences on July 25 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 kicks off on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The grand event features 24 teams, including India’s Team AxTMG, competing for their share of the $3 million (₹25.97 crore) prize pool. Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Sony LIV for the live streaming of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which features 25 tournaments, including the PMWC.

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will take place on July 25, 26, and 27. The initial phase will feature 24 teams. The top eight teams from the stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 will play in the Survival Stage, which will occur on July 29 and 30. The Grand Finals are scheduled to be held from August 1 to 3, 2025.

PUBG Mobile World Cup Hindi and English Livestream details

PMWC 2025 will start at 4:00 pm IST. Each day of the event will feature six games. Fans can watch it live in Hindi on the Sony LIV app and official website.

The event will also be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in English. However, it will not be live-streamed in Hindi on these channels.

Here is the schedule for PMWC 2025 Group Stage:

Day 1 - July 25 (Group Red vs Group Yellow)

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

Day 2 - July (Group Green vs Yellow)

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Match 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST
Day 3 - July 27 (Group Red vs Group Green)

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Match 13 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 14 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 15 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 16 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 17 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 18 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

PMWC 2025 groups

Here are the three groups for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage:

Group Red

  1. Team Falcons (Europe)
  2. Horaa Esports (Nepal)
  3. EArena (Thailand)
  4. POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  5. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
  6. Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)
  7. Weibo Gaming (China)
  8. Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

  1. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  2. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  3. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  4. Team GAMAX (Egypt)
  5. INTENSE GAME (Brazil)
  6. KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

Group Yellow

  1. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)
  2. Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)
  3. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  4. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  5. Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)
  6. INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
  7. DRX (South Korea)
  8. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

India's Team AxTMG has been placed in Group Red for the group stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. The team will fight in their first six matches on July 25, with their next six scheduled for July 27. The team recently came out victorious in the BMPS 2025 and qualified for the World Cup 2025.

Gametube

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
