How to watch PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 in India: TV details revealed

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 kicks off on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The grand event features 24 teams, including India's Team AxTMG, competing for their share of the $3 million (₹25.97 crore) prize pool. Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Sony LIV for the live streaming of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which features 25 tournaments, including the PMWC.The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will take place on July 25, 26, and 27. The initial phase will feature 24 teams. The top eight teams from the stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 will play in the Survival Stage, which will occur on July 29 and 30. The Grand Finals are scheduled to be held from August 1 to 3, 2025.PUBG Mobile World Cup Hindi and English Livestream details PMWC 2025 will start at 4:00 pm IST. Each day of the event will feature six games. Fans can watch it live in Hindi on the Sony LIV app and official website.The event will also be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in English. However, it will not be live-streamed in Hindi on these channels.Here is the schedule for PMWC 2025 Group Stage:Day 1 - July 25 (Group Red vs Group Yellow)Pre Show - 4:00 pm ISTMatch 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTDay 2 - July (Group Green vs Yellow)Pre Show - 4:00 pm ISTMatch 7 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 8 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 9 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 10 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 11 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 12 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTDay 3 - July 27 (Group Red vs Group Green)Pre Show - 4:00 pm ISTMatch 13 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 14 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 15 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 16 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 17 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 18 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTPMWC 2025 groups Here are the three groups for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage:Group RedTeam Falcons (Europe)Horaa Esports (Nepal)EArena (Thailand)POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)Group GreenIDA Esports (Turkey)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)Team GAMAX (Egypt)INTENSE GAME (Brazil)KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)Group Yellow Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)Team Secret (Vietnam)Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)DRX (South Korea)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) India's Team AxTMG has been placed in Group Red for the group stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. The team will fight in their first six matches on July 25, with their next six scheduled for July 27. The team recently came out victorious in the BMPS 2025 and qualified for the World Cup 2025.