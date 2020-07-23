PUBG Mobile: Top 10 PMWL East 2020 players by damage after Week 2 League Stage 

The second week of PUBG Mobile World League East has concluded with Bigetron RA leading the points table with 97 points. SEA champion Yoodo Gank couldn't qualify for the second Super Weekend even after performing well in the first week.

Team No Chance, that finished fourth in the first week, failed to qualify for the second Super Weekend which will commence on 24th July.

Top 10 PUBG Mobile World League East players

PMWL 2020

1. RRQ G9:- The team leader of 2018 PUBG Mobile World Champions, G9, leads the total damage standings with a total damage of 12,715. He was also the MVP of Week 1 of PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero East 2020.

2.BTR LUXXY:- Luxxy, one of the best snipers in the world, is not far behind. He sits second at the leaderboard with 12.6k total damage.

3.VALDUS MARTIN:- Martin from Valdus The Murder has inflicted more than 12.3k damage. He is also the captain of the team.

4.BTR RYZEN:- Ryzen is the lead attacker of 2019 World Champions Team BTR, and his prodigious gameplay proves why he is one of the best. He has inflicted a total damage of 12046.

5.NC GODLESS:- Godless is the best player of Team No Chance. Even though his team didn't qualify for the second Super Weekend, he still is in the top 5 with 11k damage.

6. OR GILL: Gill, from Orange Rock, has been exemplary at the PMWL 2020 East. He has inflicted a damage of more than 11k.

7.CELTZ ULTRON:- Team Celtz impressed everyone with their consistent gameplay. Ultron has always been their leader, and has inflicted a total damage of 10.9k to make it to the 7th position.

8.RRQ BEER 11: Beer 11 took everyone by surprise on Day 1, and carried his team single-handedly to 2nd position on Erangel by eliminating the whole team of Valdus.

9.TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN:- Jonathan is considered to be the best player from South Asia, despite his team not performing as per expectations. He has inflicted a total damage of 10.5k till now.

10.TEAM IND SNAX:- Snax is called as the 'DP god from South Asia'. He is one of the most technically correct players from SA and has dealt with 10.4k damage.

This concludes the end of the two day league play where the Top 16 teams now will go into the super weekend! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/5lym7zjPj1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 22, 2020

PUBG Mobile World League EAST Super Weekend Week 2

Top 16 teams from the League Stage every week will play the Super Weekends.

Matches to be played every weekend

Five games daily, 15 per week

Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

Schedule for PUBG Mobile World League East Super Weekend Week 2

24th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

25th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

26th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3.

Map order:

1 Erangel

2 Vikendi

3 Miramar

4 Sanhok

5 Erangel

You can read full details about PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero here: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/news-pubg-mobile-world-league-season-zero-new-format-schedule