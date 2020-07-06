PMWL 2020: PUBG Mobile World League start date

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will start on 10th July and will go for a month.

PMWL 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $850,000.

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 Start Date

Season Zero of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is just around the corner and the qualified teams will battle against each other in this online event for the ultimate title. PMWL offers a massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the highest to date for a single PUBG Mobile event.

The prize pool is equally divided between two divisions: East (SEA, South Asia, Korea, Japan, TW/HK/MO, and Wildcard) and West League (Europe, Middle East & Africas, and Americas).

Also, a weekly participation bonus of $1,000 will be given to the teams for playing all the matches in a week. The starting date and the complete schedule of the PMWL Season 0 have been revealed.

PMWL 2020 Season 0 Start Date

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Start Date and Schedule

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 will start from 10th July 2020 and will go on till 9th August. The schedule is the same for both the West and East divisions of the event. PMWL has been divided into four stages and here is the stage-wise schedule of PMWL:

Opening Weekend (Stage 1): 10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020

10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020 League Weekend (Stage 2): 14th July 2020 to 29th July 2020

14th July 2020 to 29th July 2020 Super Weekend (Stage 3): 17th July 2020 to 2nd August 2020

17th July 2020 to 2nd August 2020 Grand Finals (Stage 4): 7th August 2020 to 9th August 2020

We are 5 days away from the @PUBGMOBILE World League East & West starting live on our official channels! Mark those calendars. #PMWL pic.twitter.com/NFDdjuWDnk — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 5, 2020

PMWL East will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST and the stream for the west region will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Here's the announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

