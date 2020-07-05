PMWL 2020: PUBG Mobile World League Prize Pool Distribution

A look at the rank-wise distribution of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero prize pool.

PMWL 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the highest to date for a single PUBG Mobile event.

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 Prize Pool Distribution

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 Season Zero is about to start and will commence from 10th July 2020. The qualified teams from different regions will battle against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the highest to date for a single PUBG Mobile event.

PMWL 2020 Season Zero is divided into two divisions (East and West) and the total prize pool is divided equally into both divisions. Here is the complete prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero.

PMWL 2020 Prize Pool Distribution

The PMWL West and East divisions will share the same amount and distribution of the prize pool. Also, a weekly participation bonus of $1,000 will be given to the teams for playing all the matches in a week:

PMWL 2020 Season Zero

PMWL 2020 Grand Finals Prize Pool

1st Place (Winners): $100,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): $50,000

3rd Place: $20,000

4th Place: $10,000

5th Place: $8,000

6th Place: $5,000

7th Place: $4,000

8th Place: $3,000

9th Place: $2,000

10th Place: $2,000

11th Place: $2,000

12th Place: $2,000

13th Place: $2,000

14th Place: $2,000

15th Place: $2,000

16th Place: $2,000

Base League Stage Prize Pool

1st Place (Winners): $50,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): $25,000

3rd Place: $12,000

4th Place: $9,000

5th Place: $7,000

6th Place: $6,000

7th Place: $5,000

8th Place: $4,000

9th Place: $3,000

10th Place: $2,000

11th Place: $2,000

12th Place: $2,000

13th Place: $1,000

14th Place: $1,000

15th Place: $1,000

16th Place: $1,000

17th Place: $1,000

18th Place: $1,000

19th Place: $1,000

20th Place: $1,000

Base weekly Prize

1st Place : $100,000

2nd Place: $50,000

3rd Place: $20,000

(Source: Liquipedia)

PMWL East will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST and the stream for the west region will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Here's the announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

