PMWL 2020: PUBG Mobile World League Prize Pool Distribution
- A look at the rank-wise distribution of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero prize pool.
- PMWL 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the highest to date for a single PUBG Mobile event.
The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 Season Zero is about to start and will commence from 10th July 2020. The qualified teams from different regions will battle against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the highest to date for a single PUBG Mobile event.
PMWL 2020 Season Zero is divided into two divisions (East and West) and the total prize pool is divided equally into both divisions. Here is the complete prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero.
PMWL 2020 Prize Pool Distribution
The PMWL West and East divisions will share the same amount and distribution of the prize pool. Also, a weekly participation bonus of $1,000 will be given to the teams for playing all the matches in a week:
PMWL 2020 Grand Finals Prize Pool
1st Place (Winners): $100,000
2nd Place (Runner Up): $50,000
3rd Place: $20,000
4th Place: $10,000
5th Place: $8,000
6th Place: $5,000
7th Place: $4,000
8th Place: $3,000
9th Place: $2,000
10th Place: $2,000
11th Place: $2,000
12th Place: $2,000
13th Place: $2,000
14th Place: $2,000
15th Place: $2,000
16th Place: $2,000
Base League Stage Prize Pool
1st Place (Winners): $50,000
2nd Place (Runner Up): $25,000
3rd Place: $12,000
4th Place: $9,000
5th Place: $7,000
6th Place: $6,000
7th Place: $5,000
8th Place: $4,000
9th Place: $3,000
10th Place: $2,000
11th Place: $2,000
12th Place: $2,000
13th Place: $1,000
14th Place: $1,000
15th Place: $1,000
16th Place: $1,000
17th Place: $1,000
18th Place: $1,000
19th Place: $1,000
20th Place: $1,000
Base weekly Prize
1st Place : $100,000
2nd Place: $50,000
3rd Place: $20,000
(Source: Liquipedia)
PMWL East will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST and the stream for the west region will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Here's the announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:
