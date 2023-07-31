Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023: All qualified teams, format, prize pool, schedule, and more

The 2023 edition of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship is all set to be played on August 11 and 12. There will be 31 teams from across the globe battling for two days for a prize pool of $500,000. This contest is scheduled to be held in Yokohama, Japan. It will be the second season of the World Championship. Following the competition of all regional qualifiers events, the participants have been confirmed for the major Pokemon UNITE event.

The Championship has two phases, including the Group Stage and Playoffs. These teams will be split into eight groups for the first phase, taking place in a round-robin format. The top performer of each group will be chosen for the Double-Elimination Playoffs.

All qualified teams for Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

Group A

Hoenn (Mexico) PERU (Peru) Secret Ship (Japan) Team 3 Stars (South Korea)

Group B

EXO Clan (Australia) Nouns Esports (Europe) orangutan (Taiwan) Rex Regum Qeon (Indonesia)

Group C

00 Nation (Brazil) iClen (Australia) Oyasumi Macro Talibobo Believers (Europe)

Group D

Agjil (South Korea) Amaterasu (North America) Brasil (Brazil) FUSION (Mexico)

Group E

Mjk (Japan) Team Peps (Europe) TeamMYS (Malaysia) TTV (North America)

Group F

OMO Abyssinian (Philippines) STMN Esports (Peru) Team YT (North America) UD Vessuwan (Thailand)

Group G

Luminosity Gaming (North America) S8UL Esports (India) Team Tamerin (Japan) TimeToShine (Europe)

Group H

Entity7 (Mexico) FS Esports (India) Kumu (Philippines)

A cash prize pool of $500,000 has been allocated for the two-day grand Pokemon UNITE competition. The first prize of the event is $100,000, while the second and third prizes are $75,000 and $65,000, respectively.

Team BLVKHVND from North America were crowned champions of the inaugural season in 2022. However, they dissolved their lineup a few days after the championship event. However, Luminosity Gaming, a popular Canadian organization, signed the roster in March of this year. The squad has yet again reached the second edition of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship.

Europe’s Noun Esports, the runner-up of the first season, also qualified here. In April 2023, Orangutan acquired the lineup of Team Hi5, which lifted the trophy in the Asia Champions League 2023. Secret Ship recently clinched the Japan qualifier and will look to achieve a strong position in the event.

S8UL Esports and FS Esports were the top squads in the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series India and will represent their nation in the upcoming international tournament in Japan.