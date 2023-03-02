Luminosity Gaming signs Pokemon UNITE 2022 world champions lineup 

On March 2, 2023, Luminosity Gaming announced their entry into Pokemon UNITE by signing the 2022 world champion BLVKHVND roster. The Canadian organization has already established a positive reputation within the esports scene and boasts talented lineups in several other popular games.

Revealing the news on their social media accounts, the organization wrote:

"The greatest Pokemon Unite roster in the world is here"

After winning the 2022 World Championship, the North American roster shockingly left BLVKHVND on August 29, 2022. The squad then competed under the name Ascended in subsequent tournaments, maintaining their exceptional form in those events as well.

A closer look at the Luminosity Gaming Pokemon UNITE lineup

Elo Junglebook Kyriaos Overlord98 Slashcan Oblivion Lazadin (Coach) The MorningJr (Manager)

The squad, who previously played under the name Ascendance, was signed by American organization BLVKHVND in March 2022. They showcased magnificent performances in the UNITE Championship Series: NA and defeated IX Gaming in the Grand Finals to win the tournament.

BLVKHVND then participated in the 2022 World Championship, which was hosted from August 18 to 20 in London. They looked fairly confident from their very first encounter as they successfully clinched all their group stage matches.

In the Playoffs stage, they outplayed their opponents by delivering emphatic performances. Finally, they dominated the European team Noun Esports in the Grand Finals to lift the blazing trophy and were awarded $100K in prize money. Considering that it was the inaugural edition of the UNITE World Championship, the talented team certainly caught the community's eye. Slash, Junglebook, and Overload were amongst the top performers in the prestigious event.

Pokemon UNITE has already unveiled its 2023 esports roadmap, featuring a gigantic prize pool of $1 million. The monthly contests have already begun in several regions, where teams have been battling for a seat in the World Championship, which is planned to be held in Yokohama, Japan. Out of a total of 31 spots available, the region of North America has only been given four slots this year.

Pokémon UNITE Championship Series @UniteEsports



Check out this season's format, including new regions and ways to qualify for the We've got plenty of #UNITEesports coming your way this yearCheck out this season's format, including new regions and ways to qualify for the #PokemonUNITE World Championships! We've got plenty of #UNITEesports coming your way this year 🔥Check out this season's format, including new regions and ways to qualify for the #PokemonUNITE World Championships! https://t.co/FmuGiS6eep

The North American roster recently emerged victorious in the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2023: February Finals: North America after beating team Amaterasu in the Grand Finals by a scoreline of 2-0.

American star Sean "Slash" Tucker from is a former Brawl Stars player who enjoyed an impressive professional run in that game as well. In early 2022, he shifted to Pokemon UNITE and has seen remarkable success in a fairly short span of time.

Similarly, Shi "Elo" Huang from Canada has shown outstanding skills throughout the 2022 season and will likely focus on helping his team claim the upcoming 2023 World Championship title.

