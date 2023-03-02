Create

Luminosity Gaming signs Pokemon UNITE 2022 world champions lineup 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 02, 2023 14:58 IST
Luminosity announced their Pokemon UNITE Esports roster (Image via Pokemon)
Luminosity Gaming has officially announced its Pokemon UNITE Esports roster (Image via Pokemon)

On March 2, 2023, Luminosity Gaming announced their entry into Pokemon UNITE by signing the 2022 world champion BLVKHVND roster. The Canadian organization has already established a positive reputation within the esports scene and boasts talented lineups in several other popular games.

Revealing the news on their social media accounts, the organization wrote:

"The greatest Pokemon Unite roster in the world is here"

After winning the 2022 World Championship, the North American roster shockingly left BLVKHVND on August 29, 2022. The squad then competed under the name Ascended in subsequent tournaments, maintaining their exceptional form in those events as well.

The greatest Pokemon Unite roster in the world is here 🏆Welcome to LG 🔥🥇 @Oblivion11TV🥇 @slashunite 🥇 @elo_unite🥇 @kyriaos_unite🥇 @Overlord98TV🥇 @junglebook1_🧠 @Lazadin1🧠 @ItsMorningJr https://t.co/YYLLHM3u8x

A closer look at the Luminosity Gaming Pokemon UNITE lineup

  1. Elo
  2. Junglebook
  3. Kyriaos
  4. Overlord98
  5. Slashcan
  6. Oblivion
  7. Lazadin (Coach)
  8. The MorningJr (Manager)

The squad, who previously played under the name Ascendance, was signed by American organization BLVKHVND in March 2022. They showcased magnificent performances in the UNITE Championship Series: NA and defeated IX Gaming in the Grand Finals to win the tournament.

BLVKHVND then participated in the 2022 World Championship, which was hosted from August 18 to 20 in London. They looked fairly confident from their very first encounter as they successfully clinched all their group stage matches.

WORLD. [email protected] IS THE BEST POKEMON UNITE TEAM IN THE WORLD.@elo_unite @junglebook1_ @slashunite @Overlord98TV @excellund @Toon_Slim @Lazadin1 I cried, screamed, laughed and celebrated. Thank you everyone. https://t.co/1qEm84ayAU

In the Playoffs stage, they outplayed their opponents by delivering emphatic performances. Finally, they dominated the European team Noun Esports in the Grand Finals to lift the blazing trophy and were awarded $100K in prize money. Considering that it was the inaugural edition of the UNITE World Championship, the talented team certainly caught the community's eye. Slash, Junglebook, and Overload were amongst the top performers in the prestigious event.

He's the most electric player from the 2022 Pokémon UNITE World Championships.@Overlord98TV takes the stage in this Player Profile! #PokemonUNITE | #UNITEesports https://t.co/5vLBXJMZfb

Pokemon UNITE has already unveiled its 2023 esports roadmap, featuring a gigantic prize pool of $1 million. The monthly contests have already begun in several regions, where teams have been battling for a seat in the World Championship, which is planned to be held in Yokohama, Japan. Out of a total of 31 spots available, the region of North America has only been given four slots this year.

We've got plenty of #UNITEesports coming your way this year 🔥Check out this season's format, including new regions and ways to qualify for the #PokemonUNITE World Championships! https://t.co/FmuGiS6eep

The North American roster recently emerged victorious in the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2023: February Finals: North America after beating team Amaterasu in the Grand Finals by a scoreline of 2-0.

Fly up the ranks with this Dragapult build from World Champion @slashunite 📈#PokemonUNITE | #UNITEesports https://t.co/sVW9nXLRE9

American star Sean "Slash" Tucker from is a former Brawl Stars player who enjoyed an impressive professional run in that game as well. In early 2022, he shifted to Pokemon UNITE and has seen remarkable success in a fairly short span of time.

Similarly, Shi "Elo" Huang from Canada has shown outstanding skills throughout the 2022 season and will likely focus on helping his team claim the upcoming 2023 World Championship title.

