"Pokimane is copyright-striking people": X user accuses Pokimane of DMCA-striking people for sharing her altered images online

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is once again mired in controversy. A user on X, who goes by the name RawMeat, recently accused the Moroccan streamer of issuing DMCA takedowns against those who posted "Black or Chinese" edits featuring her image. They claimed that they knew the strikes were from the Twitch star because the platform notifies users of the reporter in case of a counterclaim.

RawMeat attached three images to their post, including alleged proof that Pokimane reported the edits. According to the post, the copyright strike was made because many X users had been editing the streamer's uploaded image unlawfully and using it to showcase her appearance across different races.

RawMeat claimed:

"@pokimanelol is copyright-striking people who post the Black or Chinese edit to Twitter. I got an email this morning for a DMCA take down of the image. You may be thinking how do you know it was Pokimane, well because in the DMCA it gives you to reporter info to counter the claim."

RawMeat's X post with allegations against the Twitch star (Image via X/@RawMeat_42)

"Obviously not her": Community rages as Pokimane allegedly copyright-strikes people making edits of "Black or Chinese" trend

The "Black or Chinese" trend was started by X user @Vlonepredator, who took uploaded images of people and created Black and Chinese versions of them using AI. The trend was started in December 2023 and Pokimane's image was also widely used for it.

The original post, which changed the racial features of the streamer, has been deleted. This has led users to conclude that she likely did get the post taken down by copyright-striking them.

Users have responded to RawMeat's post and are enraged at the Twitch star's alleged copyright strikes. This is due to her history of copy-striking people on YouTube.

One X user posted the photo that the streamer had DMCA'd and stated that it didn't even look like her:

"These? But these are obviously not her. It's just pictures of a Black and of a Chinese woman!"

A social media reaction to the streamer's alleged DMCA strikes (Image via X/@BladeZidek)

Here are some more reactions to the alleged copyright strikes:

Pokimane recently took to X to discuss how she deals with negativity in her life.