"I have opinions about people too" - Pokimane explains how she deals with "hate and negativity"

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has opened up about how she deals with "hate and negativity." A few days ago (on January 13, 2024), the content creator took to X to call out people who were mentioning her on social media. Referring to them as "losers," the Moroccan-Canadian personality wrote:

"So many losers in my mentions, lmao, I want to drown them out by following back some nice people who are active. Reply below!"

Earlier today (January 17, 2024), the streamer posted a 34-second clip from her podcast, Don't Tell Anyone with Pokimane, discussing how she handles toxicity. She said:

"How to deal with hate and negativity? Part one - logic. Part two - emotions. Part three - action. I have opinions about people too. So, it'd be unfair for me to expect people to not have opinions about me."

She continued:

"Making different mistakes just means I'm doing different s**t. 'Who gave me a mic?' Me - I bought it for myself. I can see what's going on if I stay on my phone much longer. My brain is going to kaboom. When things get to be too much, log the f**k off!"

"Absolutely been loving the podcast" - Fans chime in on Pokimane explaining how she deals with "hate and negativity"

Pokimane is a Twitch veteran, having joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2013. She is considered by many to be one of the most influential figures in the content creation industry, becoming the first female streamer on the purple platform to amass over nine million followers on her channel.

However, the 27-year-old has also been embroiled in numerous controversies. She found herself in hot water last year when she stepped into the food industry with the launch of Myna Snacks, a Vitamin D-enforced cookie brand.

As mentioned earlier, the content creator recently shared a video from the latest episode of her podcast, discussing how she deals with "hate and negativity." Hundreds of netizens have chimed in with their thoughts on her comments, with X user @clickthatfollow commenting:

One viewer said "toxic people should go away":

User @MysticFates expressed delight with the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder's ongoing podcast, saying:

"I have absolutely been loving the podcast and seeing your perspective on everything in life, can't wait to sit down and watch it."

