Pokimane disgusted after reading a Twitch comment on Valorant stream

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys' return to Twitch streaming after a rather lengthy break did not go quite as planned as she chanced upon a rather distasteful comment made on her Valorant Twitch stream chat.

Leaving obscene comments on Twitch chats is sadly nothing new. Many streamers on the platform have been facing this issue for quite a while now.

Most recently, many Twitch streamers spoke out against the ongoing 'trend' of Hate Raids on their stream, where legions of viewers leave hate comments on a stream, sometimes even targeting the streamer's race and sexual preferences.

Although the message sent to Pokimane on her Valorant Twitch stream was not a hate comment, it was certainly in very bad taste. It is quite problematic to leave a message like this to almost anyone, really.

Pokimane accidentally reads out an obscene comment left on her Valorant Twitch stream chat

One of the leading Twitch personalities right now, Pokimane, had taken a long break from the platform and only recently returned. Her streams since then have been quite fun to watch, too, as she played with the king of Twitch, xQc. She had also opened up about her s**uality to fans wondering.

However, the recent incident left a bad taste, as she read the embarrassing Twitch comment out loud on stream:

Omg Poki, I have a bo--r just watching you

But Pokimane replied to this embarrassing comment with quite a fitting reply:

You should get that looked at if you’re turned on by someone sitting here playing a video game, fully clothed and making a face because I’m so focused.

Encountering creeps is sadly kind of a daily thing for streamers. As mentioned earlier, harassing streamers has become quite the trend on Twitch, and frankly, leaving distasteful comments is part of the problem.

While Twitch does not have much to do (probably) regarding incidents like swatting or inciting hate raids, the problem of undignified appreciation keeps mounting.

One knows the problem is alarming when the list of streamers being harassed on the platform is quite significantly long.

