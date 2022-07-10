"There's no f***ing way he thinks so highly of himself": Pokimane reacts to Greekgodx-xQc debate

In a stream uploaded to her channel yesterday (July 8), Imane "Pokimane" shared her reactions to the heated debate between Felix "xQc" and Dimitri "Greekgodx." The former TSM member went on another controversial rant on the Canadian's stream after claiming that he doesn't condone taking any medical assistance.

Pokimane was thoroughly startled at the boastful nature of the British streamer, who claimed that he would be winning Olympic medals even if he had no limbs. A frustrated xQc was seen listening to his rant before the OTV founder interjected:

"There's no f***ing way he thinks so highly of himself. There is no way. Oh my God!"

The 26-year-old Canadian-Moroccan streamer was taken aback after hearing Dimitri's comments regarding health check-ups during a stream with xQc.

Pokimane left speechless after Greekgodx's rant

Greekgodx creator found himself in yet another controversy after his misogynistic comments a few days ago. He also went on Asmongold's stream earlier this week to reveal that he is a flat-earther. To add to his list of disputable comments, Greekgodx later went on to say that he could achieve a lot more, even without limbs, than xQc. He said:

"The person with no legs, now if they were you with no legs, they'll play victim, be little b**ch, be depressed, be sad. But if it was me with no legs, they'll win Olympic medals, they'll go outside and live their life to the fullest..."

(Timestamp: 50:51)

This was followed by an expression of shock and speechlessness from Pokimane. She went on to add:

"I understand that his point is like your mindset will make the difference, and I don't disagree but why is his perspective 'This is what I would do, and this is what you beta c**k would do?'"

Imane, displeased with Greekgodx's approach to what might fundamentally be a positive message, added:

"why not just inspire people to have a good mindset even in difficult moments? Why do you need to do it in a way that puts you above him."

Fans react to Greekgodx's controversial take

Fans have offered their reactions regarding what Greekgodx, who was banned from Twitch a short while ago, had to say. Here are some of the comments under the LSF post:

Many fans noted Greekgodx's massive personality issues.

This user called him out for his anti-vaccination stance.

Some users also commended Poki.

This isn't the first time Pokimane has stood against the British streamer. Back in 2021, the former muted him from Twitter due to his take on streamers being desperate for content.

