Police try taking Sneako's phone while he streams near a mosque in Saudi Arabia

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" had an altercation with the local police while he was IRL-streaming near a mosque in Saudi Arabia. The content creator has been in the Middle Eastern country for the last few days, making content about his experiences during the holy month of Ramadan.

However, his most recent stream took a turn when a policeman approached him and asked for his camera. What followed was the law enforcement official trying to get the "video" deleted while Nico and his associates explained that he had been livestreaming rather than recording footage with the said camera.

A clip of the incident has garnered significant attention on social media, racking up tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours.

"Give me your phone": Saudi Arabian policeman intercepts Sneako while he livestreams near a mosque

Saudi Arabia is known for its strict laws surrounding online content, especially videos and photographs taken near religious sites. It seems that Sneako was livestreaming near a mosque when a police official came up to him, asking for his name. When the Rumble streamer replied, the law enforcement agent in a camo outfit asked him to hand over his phone, saying:

"Give me your phone, please."

The content creator naturally had questions and asked:

"My phone? Why? What's wrong?"

The policeman curtly replied:

"Yeah, video, video."

At this point, one of Sneako's friends asked if he needed to delete the video, and that is when the officer realized that the camera was still going. He promptly asked the group to stop streaming. What followed was the local guides trying to explain that it was not a video that they were recording in Arabic. The policeman, after getting a hold of the phone, pointed Sneako's camera at the streamer and asked him to smile.

However, it seemed that it was not that serious as one of Sneako's friends grabbed the camera from the police and started walking away discreetly with the Rumble creator in tow. Nico himself could not believe what had happened but was laughing at the fact that the man had asked him to smile at his own camera.