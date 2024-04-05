“Best and only solution” - Sneako responds to Adin Ross and Jynxzi disagreeing with his controversial take on depression

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" is no stranger to making controversial statements. One such instance was when he proposed that his community should do push-ups if they were feeling depressed. This suggestion has drawn scrutiny, and recently, fellow streamers Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Adin Ross shared their takes on the matter, expressing disagreement with Nico's unconventional methods.

However, Sneako reacted to their responses and added his clarification, stating that he didn't mean to do just one pushup, but rather suggested incorporating physical activity into one's life, with working out being a part of it. He added:

"Best and only solution."

What did Adin Ross say about Sneako's unconventional solution to depression?

Adin Ross recently found himself in a brief feud with Sneako, possibly stemming from the latter spending time with Rangesh "N3on," another streamer Adin has had conflicts with in the past.

Recently, Adin joined Jynxzi on his podcast and discussed Nico's unconventional methods for dealing with depression, stating:

"Sneako was saying, 'Ay if you're depressed, do a pushup.' Doesn't really work like that...let's just say I'm depressed, I'm not gonna do a pushup. Pushup (imitating) done..."

Nico reacted to this clip on his stream and clarified:

"It's more than doing a pushup. I'm not saying one pushup is going to solve crippling depression. That's such an idiotic way to think about that statement. It's momentum. Doing something. It's getting out of your head. It's not overthinking nonstop and wallowing in your sadness and having a negative outlook on life, instead choosing to do something positive."

He elaborated that he meant concerned individuals should start pursuing activities:

"If you're sad then do a pushup and then get up and get some work done. Go pray, call your mom, travel the world, gain experience, do some more pushups, spar, and start another business. Constantly be doing something and keeping your mind active."

He also referred to individuals in Haiti, which is presently going through civil unrest, stating:

"If you look at the poor kids in Haiti, do they ever say, "I'm depressed. I need a therapist.' They sell flowers on the street. They wipe down some cars. They make sure they get some money to feed their mom. You should have no possibility or capability to think about depression. It's a privilege to be depressed."

Speaking of controversy, Sneako recently found himself at the forefront of the news after claiming that he was planning to do a live stream with the Taliban alongside Adisson "YourFellowArab."