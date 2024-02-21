" L Adin for being two-face" - Fans react as Adin Ross implies he's not on good terms with Sneako

The once-amicable relationship between popular streamers Adin Ross and Nico "Sneako" seems to have turned sour. Formerly associated and friendly, recent events suggest a shift. In a recent stream featuring a lie detector test, Adin was asked about his relationship with Sneako, and he candidly responded with a "no," indicating a possible strain in their friendship.

Naturally, this development has raised eyebrows, especially considering that Adin and Sneako collaborated just a few weeks ago. Reacting to the clip, one X user highlighted a recent incident when Sneako handed N3on the phone when calling Adin:

"Because he handed the phone over to N3on is not enough to be like this to Sneako. It's just an excuse because Sneako can't be controlled. Also, he's too unpredictable! L Adin for being two-face."

Fan guesses the reason behind the feud (Image via X)

What did Kick streamer Adin Ross say about Sneako?

Adin Ross has been a prominent figure in the W/L community, and one of his frequent collaborators has been Sneako. The duo has previously streamed together on each other's channels, but their relationship recently took a negative turn.

During his latest stream, Adin Ross underwent a lie detector test where he faced some tough questions. At one point, one of his friends asked him:

"Do you f**k with Sneako?"

Adin responded:

"No."

Expand Tweet

The professional conducting the test backed up his answer, stating it was "true." When asked to elaborate, Adin said:

"There's no reason. (Imitating Sneako's voice) Talk with N3on."

Here, Adin seems to be referring to a recent incident where he was speaking with Sneako on the phone, and Sneako then passed the phone to N3on. Adin and N3on have had differences in the past, so witnessing his friend give the phone to someone he doesn't consider a friend likely upset him.

Fans react to Adin Ross' lie detector test

The clip was shared by one of Sneako's verified fan pages, sparking a significant reaction from viewers. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Adin seemingly refusing to acknowledge Sneako as a friend (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

Sneako hasn't remained entirely silent on the matter. He sarcastically remarked that Adin's reluctance to collaborate with him stems from Adin perceiving Sneako as a brand risk.